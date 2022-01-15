ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for two missing TN children

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8RT2_0dmdhtS100
Emily and Christopher Crase TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Emily and Christopher Crase. (TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing children from Pigeon Forge, a release said.

12-year-old Emily Crase and 16-year-old Christopher Crase were last seen driving in Washington County on Jan. 14.

Emily Crase has blonde hair and blue eyes, officials said.

According to a release, Christopher Crase, 16 has brown hair and brown eyes.

Emily and Christopher were last seen traveling in a 2014 dark gray Chrysler Town and Country van with TN tag DVC 393, the release said.

If you have seen Emily or Christopher Crase, or the van they have been traveling in, please call Pigeon Forge PD at 865-453-9063, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

16-year-old girl shot in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Memphis Tuesday evening. It happened on Addington Drive near the intersection of New Allen Road and Old Raleigh-Millington Road just after 8 p.m. The Memphis Fire Department confirmed to FOX13 that a juvenile was shot...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Tbi#Pigeon Forge Pd#Chrysler Town And Country#Tn#Dvc 393#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
86K+
Followers
83K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy