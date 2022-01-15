TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for two missing TN children

Emily and Christopher Crase TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Emily and Christopher Crase. (TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing children from Pigeon Forge, a release said.

12-year-old Emily Crase and 16-year-old Christopher Crase were last seen driving in Washington County on Jan. 14.

Emily Crase has blonde hair and blue eyes, officials said.

According to a release, Christopher Crase, 16 has brown hair and brown eyes.

Emily and Christopher were last seen traveling in a 2014 dark gray Chrysler Town and Country van with TN tag DVC 393, the release said.

If you have seen Emily or Christopher Crase, or the van they have been traveling in, please call Pigeon Forge PD at 865-453-9063, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

