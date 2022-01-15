ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in crash in Nassau County

By Allison Matthews
 3 days ago
FHP Logo

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman was killed in a fatal crash on Friday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman and a male passenger from Jacksonville were driving eastbound on State Rd. 2 in a white passenger car when she attempted to turn onto County Rd. 121 and drove in front of a white pickup truck.

The 24-year-old male passenger and the 46-year-old driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries, but the injuries were fatal for the driver of the white passenger car.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

