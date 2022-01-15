ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Are N95 masks safe for children?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joelle Jones
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nxlR_0dmdgkQp00

PORTLAND, OR ( KOIN ) — As COVID-19 impacts kids, you may be searching for a mask that’s right for your child. But are the higher grade N95 masks safe for children?

Amid the omicron surge, Oregon Health Authority officials and other health leaders have urged residents to upgrade from cloth masks to N95, KN95, K594, or other NIOSH-Approved respirators for the best protection against the highly transmissible variant.

But for parents with young kids, the guidance on N95s can still be murky.

How to get free at-home COVID tests under new government program

According to the current mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, N95 masks have not been widely tested on kids, and are not recommended for children under 2 years old.

These health-grade masks were designed for adults and can be expensive or difficult to find. At the time of this article, the use of N95 respirators is still listed on the CDC website as being ‘prioritized for healthcare personnel.’

However, OHA spokesperson Jonathan Modie said children older than 2 years old should have an upgraded mask made for children “to ensure for proper fit” by checking for the mask to fit over the nose and mouth and under the chin without any gaps around the sides.

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates .

According to data obtained by Nexstar’s KOIN, on the first day back from winter break, the Beaverton School District ( BSD ) reported 5,107 student absences. While not all student absences can be attributed to COVID-19, the data shows a major drop in attendance when compared to the 2,895 student absences reported for the first day back from winter break on January 6, 2020.

Omicron-caused staffing shortages force CVS, Walgreens to close some stores for the weekend

KOIN reached out to the Beaverton School District (BSD) for clarification on recommendations for upgrading student masks.

“We’re recommending N95, KN95 and KF94, especially for our older students,” said BSD Public Communications Officer, Shellie Bailey-Shah. “If parents have concerns, especially about younger children, they should opt for a surgical mask close to the face with a cloth mask over that to ensure a tighter fit.”

She continued. “The least effective option is a simple cloth mask; we would discourage the use of cloth masks only.”

Regarding the lack of consistency among official CDC guidance for student masks, BSD said the agency’s information is outdated.

“The CDC official guidelines online are behind,” Bailey-Shah explained. “Just in the last two days, the CDC has indicated a need to update the guidance. N95s are no longer in short supply and only being reserved for healthcare professionals, so that’s not an issue.  Parents ultimately will decide what masks their children should wear.”

While the CDC has not released any official updates to mask guidance, the Washington Post reported the agency is looking to update its mask guidance to recommend N95 or KN95 masks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

Since the pandemic started, our lives have changed, adjusted and readjusted. But a few things have stayed the same — namely, the fact that we need to wear face masks when we’re around others. However, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has resulted in updated guidelines and mask...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N95 Masks#Surgical Masks#The Mask#Cdc#Oregon Health Authority#Kn95#K594#Niosh#N95s#Covid#Oha#Nexstar#Koin#Omicron
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Record-Journal

Town will mail N95 masks to residents

The Town of North Haven is offering N95 protective masks to residents who did not receive them at the recent community distribution event. "Our plan is to mail to you these masks directly to your home address. I would like to offer to those who were unable to receive masks on Monday evening up to six masks per household based on your family size," First Selectman Michael Freda said in a message posted to the municipal website.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
UPI News

CDC updates mask guidance, emphasizes fit

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance to encourage Americans to use the best-fitting mask possible to limit the spread of COVID-19. While the guidelines stopped short of recommending N95 or KN95 respirators, it dropped its language indicating concern about possible shortages of the face coverings. In the early days of the pandemic, public health officials feared a shortage in such masks typically used by healthcare workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRG

Best N95 mask for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. N95 face masks for kids come in a diverse array of colors and designs and all serve the same primary purpose: to keep viruses, smoke, dust and pollen from entering your child’s body through their respiratory system. The Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator is protective yet breathable and has an innovative design to protect your kids from airborne impurities.
KIDS
The Day

How often can you safely reuse your KN95 or N95 mask?

Surging coronavirus cases in the United States, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have prompted renewed recommendations from health experts that the public should consider wearing more protective face coverings, such as N95 or KN95 masks. President Joe Biden also said his administration is working on making such higher-quality...
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

There are plenty of N95 masks, but they're not designed for your kids

N95 respirators, the gold standard of filtration masks, are back in the pandemic spotlight because of the highly contagious Omicron Covid-19 variant. Unlike earlier in the pandemic, N95s are now widely available -- but the top N95 manufacturer cautioned parents who are considering buying them for their children. 3M, a...
KIDS
wpr.org

N95 masks in demand during omicron surge

As hospitalizations peak in Wisconsin and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers changing its mask guidance to better protect against the rapidly spreading omicron variant, some communities are seeing a surge in demand for N95 masks. After handing out a half million of the high filtration masks in...
MADISON, WI
New Haven Register

Some N95 masks given to CT schools recalled

The state Department of Education is asking schools to check if they are using recalled N95 masks. The N95 masks, which come from BYD Precision Manufacture Co., have been recalled due to not meeting the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s particle filtration efficiency standards, according to the state Department of Public Health.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Register

What you need to know about N95 masks

As the Omicron variant continues to affect residents across the state and national experts recommend the use of a "stronger" masks, state residents might be wondering how N95 masks work, where can they find them and how can they spot if they are fake. N95 masks are "respirator" masks approved...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy