Preview: Thunder vs. Cavaliers

By okcthunder.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Paris Lawson | Broadcast and Digital Reporter | okcthunder.com. Following a two-game trip out east, the Thunder returns to Paycom Center for a brief matchup at home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a strong 130-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday where OKC recorded season highs in multiple...

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers 1/17/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 15:00 ET in this high caliber Eastern battle between two of the six best teams currently in the conference. The Cavs have four consecutive wins, while the Nets have...
Cavs Take MLK Day Thriller Over Nets

WRAP-UP At some point this season, people are going to stop being surprised. At some point, they’ll stop questioning whether this team is for real. Because right now, J.B. Bickerstaff’s feisty young squad is right in the thick of the Eastern Conference Playoff mix. After slaying five of...
Nets vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (27-15) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-18) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Brooklyn Nets 97, Cleveland Cavaliers 97 (Q4 06:30) @Kyrie Irving x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/YUhvdBsmeN – 4:59 PM. Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor. After going scoreless in the third quarter, #Cavs Darius Garland has scored or assisted on eight...
Lauri Markkanen
Mike Muscala
Darius Garland
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors moved to ESPN

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially left the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder in the no national TV game club. Sorry we don’t count NBA TV. Their matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Sunday March 6th has been flexed to ESPN and will now start at 7:30 PM. A national audience will now be able to experience the Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen show that we’ve seen all season.
Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Nets

After wrapping up one of the most successful West Coast trips in team history, the Cavaliers return home for an MLK Day matchup with the Nets – trailing Brooklyn by only .5 game in the Eastern Conference standings as we’ve crossed the halfway point. The Cavaliers have shocked...
It doesn’t get any easier for the slumping Chicago Bulls. 4 things to watch for this week with the improved Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks on deck.

More than halfway through the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Bulls should be more than satisfied with their vast improvement from a year ago. Few would’ve guessed they would be 12 games over .500 and tied for first place in the Eastern Conference after 42 games. Or that executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and coach Billy Donovan would be in the running for two of ...
James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
Brooklyn Nets
Cleveland Cavaliers
Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
