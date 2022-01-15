ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Man in custody fatally shot by Duke University police officer

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Man killed: A man was fatally shot by Duke University police Friday night. (Oleksandr Filon/iStock.)

DURHAM, N.C. — A Duke University police officer fatally shot a man who had wrestled a gun away from another officer in a hospital emergency room Friday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Duke University Hospital, WRAL-TV reported. According to police, the man was in the custody of the Durham Police Department, according to the television station.

Police said there was a struggle and the man managed to take the Durham officer’s gun, WNCN-TV reported.

“A Durham Police Officer had custody of an arrestee at the Duke University Hospital Emergency Department. While being treated at the hospital, a struggle ensued between the two. During the struggle, the man took the officer’s gun. A Duke Officer, responding to the scene discharged his weapon,” Sarah Avery, a spokesperson for Duke Health, said in a statement. “The man was immediately treated by trauma staff, but tragically did not survive. The officers were wearing body cameras and other witnesses have been identified for the investigation.”

The Durham police officer was also treated for injuries at the hospital, WRAL reported, but officials did not say how seriously he was hurt. No other patients or hospital staff members were injured, according to the television station.

Police did not identify the man or his age, and the circumstances behind the man’s custody has not been revealed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

