England’s woeful Ashes campaign came to a humiliating conclusion as the latest in a long line of batting collapses condemned them to a crushing defeat in Hobart.After losing the series 4-0 and barely competing along the way, the post mortem is only just beginning. Here the PA news agency looks at what went wrong and what can be done about it.Just how bad was this series?In terms of overall scoreline, a slim improvement on the 5-0 whitewashes suffered in 2006-07 and 2013-14 but anyone who stuck with those chastening campaigns all the way through will know they were more competitive...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO