ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Two Area Community Colleges Becoming COVID Testing Sites Next Week

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago

Beginning Tuesday, Nine new COVID-19 testing sites will open at SUNY and community college campuses across the State....

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Former Cornell AgriTech Director Burton Passes Away at 100

A former director of Cornell AgriTech in Geneva has passed away at the age of 100. Cornell University announced Tuesday Donald Barton, the ninth director of the Agriculture Experiment Station, as it was known then, died on October 7th in Canandaigua. Barton joined the Cornell faculty in 1951 and served as Experiment Station director for 22 years until his retirement in 1982. He is credited for overseeing a number of capital projects, leading efforts to renovate two buildings and construct four new ones.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

County Vaccination Rates Ranked

The website stacker has compiled a list of the top 50 counties in New York with the highest vaccination rates and the Finger Lakes are all over the board. Tompkins County ranked 4th place with 77% of its population fully vaccinated. Onondaga ranked 11th with a 71% vaccination rate. Ontario, Schuyler, and Wayne Counties settled in the middle of the pack. Steuben took 46th place and Cayuga was 49th with a vaccination rate of only 57%. The complete list can be found here.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

12 COVID Deaths Reported in Finger Lakes Friday

New York’s Saturday COVID-19 update revealed that 187 people died across the state on Friday after testing positive for the virus. Out of that number 12 were from the Finger Lakes Region. Cayuga and Seneca Counties saw 1 death each, Monroe had 5, Onondaga 3, and Ontario, 2. Get...
ONTARIO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canandaigua, NY
Education
Rochester, NY
Coronavirus
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Health
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Canandaigua, NY
FL Radio Group

Upcoming Cayuga County COVID-19 Vax Clinics

The upcoming week will see two COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Fingerlakes Mall for Cayuga County Residents. Monday, from 1:00-3:00pm, a Pfizer clinic will be held for those aged 5-18. Walk-ins are welcome. Friday, from 3:00-5:00pm, Pfizer second and booster doses will be offered for those 12 and up. The Moderna booster is available too for adults 18 and older. Friday’s clinic is by appointment only.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva School Superintendent Investigation Finished

Geneva School Superintendent Patricia Garcia remains on a paid leave of absence, even though the investigation into allegations against her has been completed since November. Garcia is accused of berating staff in hallways and meetings, in front of fellow workers and staff, and undermining the authority of teachers in front of their students.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Cayuga County Parks Funds for Repairs & Renovations

Auburn will receive $150,000 from the state to make repairs and improvements to Hoopes Park. According to the Citizen, the money – from the State and Municipal Facilities Program – will be spent replacing signs in the park, as well as constructing a stone wall along the North end of the pond. Funds will also be allocated to replace the pond wall which has deteriorated to the point that Summer’s rains caused water to spill over it.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#Community Colleges#Covid#Monroe Community College#Suny#State#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

New COVID-19 Related Death in Cayuga County

A new COVID-19 related death has been reported in Cayuga County. The Health Department says a female in her seventies has died after testing positive for the virus. There have been 122 COVID related deaths in Cayuga County. 382 new COVID cases were also listed in the department’s report to have occurred Thursday.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua School Superintendent & Administrators Fill in for Missing Staff

COVID-19 is taking its toll on school staff. In one district, a shortage of cafeteria workers caused administrators to fill in. WEHC reports Canandaigua City School District Superintendent Jamie Farr, along with administrators and the Board of Education have been assisting cafeteria staff at the city’s primary and elementary school. Farr said actions like this will be necessary to get through the COVID surge.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy