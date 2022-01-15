Two Area Community Colleges Becoming COVID Testing Sites Next Week

Auburn will receive $150,000 from the state to make repairs and improvements to Hoopes Park. According to the Citizen, the money – from the State and Municipal Facilities Program – will be spent replacing signs in the park, as well as constructing a stone wall along the North end of the pond. Funds will also be allocated to replace the pond wall which has deteriorated to the point that Summer’s rains caused water to spill over it.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO