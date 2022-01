The first NFC playoff game of 2022 is underway, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are underway on FOX. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews are on the call for FOX. The Buccaneers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, are hosting the No. 7 seed Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO