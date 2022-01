WASHINGTON — No rest for the snow weary as another blast of arctic air and a coastal storm threatens the DMV with more snow and rain. A strong cold front will whip through the Mid-Atlantic late on Wednesday. This system will bring rain to metro Washington on Wednesday night. We'll wake up to colder air moving in on Thursday, with light rain and/or snow likely in the DMV. Light snow accumulations are likely during the morning commute. A coating - 2 inches seems most likely at this point. Some forecast data points to higher amounts, so this storm bares watching. Regardless, expect some travel impacts during the morning commute on Thursday due to rain and/or light snow. This weather system clears by Thursday afternoon.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 HOURS AGO