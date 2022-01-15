ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

ICYMI: Peter "Frog" Jones & Esther Jones talk "Gift Of Grace" Book Series

ifiberone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter "Frog" Jones and his wife Esther talk about their 4th book in their "Gift of Grace" Urban Fantasy Series called "Graceless". They're local here Shelton after moving...

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frogs#Book Series#Kickstarter#Icymi#Ifiberonenewsradio Com#Tunein
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to rarely seen mom

Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

National Treasure: Catherine Zeta-Jones Reportedly Eyed for Villain Role in Disney+ Revival Series

It looks like the new National Treasure TV series may have found its villain. Disney is finally bringing back the popular adventure franchise for another go-round, this time with a new story and characters. The National Treasure series, which will air on Disney+, is about a young woman on the search for answers about her family, as well as a Pan-American treasure. Lisette Alexis is playing the lead role in the series, and screen legend Catherine Zeta-Jones could be taking on the role of her antagonist.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ifiberone.com

Tim Allen will put on the beard again for a Disney+ 'Santa Clause' series

Tim Allen will reprise his role from The Santa Clause movies in a limited series for Disney+. 1994's The Santa Clause had Allen playing Scott Calvin, a divorced dad who has to contractually fulfill the role of Santa Claus after a mishap leads the death of the real McCoy in the line of duty. The movie was followed up with 2002's The Santa Clause 2, and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.
TV & VIDEOS
ifiberone.com

In Brief: 'Life Goes On' getting NBC sequel series; Pete Davidson checks into 'The Home', and more

NBC has gone all-in on a sequel to the former ABC drama, Life Goes On, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, from All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro, will center on Martin's Becca Thatcher, "now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown," according to THR. Life Goes On, which ran on ABC from 1989-1993, was a groundbreaking series and featured the first network show to feature a regular character who had Down syndrome -- portrayed by Chris Burke...
NFL
ifiberone.com

In Brief: Netflix douses 'Cooking with Paris'; Another awards win for 'The Power of the Dog', and more

Looks like we won't be Cooking With Paris much longer. Netflix has decided not to give Paris Hilton's reality series a second season, according to Deadline. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Cooking with Paris followed Hilton as she "navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances," with assistance from celebrity friends, including Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons and Kathy and Nicky Hilton...
RECIPES
ifiberone.com

Beyond parody: Daniel Radcliffe to play "Weird" Al Yankovic in new Roku biopic

Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe will portray Grammy-winning song parody master "Weird" Al Yankovic in an upcoming biopic for streamer Roku. "The biopic holds nothing back," a release notes, "exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."
MOVIES
The Independent

Moon Knight: Marvel fans stunned by Oscar Isaac’s ‘simply terrible’ British accent in first trailer for series

The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight has dropped – but fans are expressing scepticism about star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.Isaac plays Marc Spector in the series, a man with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.Ethan Hawke co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight will debut on Disney Plus on 30 March.Viewers shared their reactions to the trailer on social media, with many commenting on Isaac’s unconventional English dialect.“Oscar Isaac‘s British accent is simply terrible, that s*** hurt my ears,” wrote one person.“My mind is split between appreciating how...
MOVIES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend

Betty White taught us all so much over the course of her 99- year life. But for me, it was her role in the hilarious 1980s’ sitcom, “The Golden Girls,” that has stuck with me all these years.  It wasn’t just the comical adventures and zany plots that made me love Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and […] The post Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy