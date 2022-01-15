ICYMI: Peter "Frog" Jones & Esther Jones talk "Gift Of Grace" Book Series

NBC has gone all-in on a sequel to the former ABC drama, Life Goes On, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, from All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro, will center on Martin's Becca Thatcher, "now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown," according to THR. Life Goes On, which ran on ABC from 1989-1993, was a groundbreaking series and featured the first network show to feature a regular character who had Down syndrome -- portrayed by Chris Burke...
Comments / 0