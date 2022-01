First things first, Block U is doing a giveaway! Don’t miss your chance to win some Runnin’ Utes tickets!. Eric Weddle will start on Monday night. Highly-touted 2023 4-star Tight End Walker Lyons visited the campus yesterday. Utah was not included in his “Top 11” schools that he announced in November but perhaps this is part of the expected Rose Bowl bump in recruiting.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO