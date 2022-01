The Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs, two Smithtown-based nonprofits that provide guide and service dogs to individuals with disabilities, is in urgent need for volunteer temp (temporary) homes across Long Island and the New York Tri-state area, to open their hearts and homes during the Omicron surge to host a puppy or trained dog, from anywhere between 1 to 3 weeks and continue to support their training during the duration of the stay.

