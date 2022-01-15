ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Libya Oil, Gas Exports Hit 5-year High Of $21.5 Bn

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Libya's lifeline oil and gas exports raised revenues of more than $21.5 billion in 2021, the highest level in five years, the National Oil Corporation announced Saturday. Total net revenues for oil and gas exports last year amounted to $21.5 billion as well as 30 million euros in non-dollar sales, the...

