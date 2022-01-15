ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday is State and Federal Holiday in Observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

By Joseph Grant
Sweetwater Reporter
 3 days ago

In observation of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, all federal and state offices will be closed. This includes the...

County Holiday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Most County Offices will be Closed Monday, 1/17/2022. County Observed Holiday: Typically, Hamilton County Government is closed in observance of this Holiday. There are occasional exceptions. If in doubt, please check directly with the office or agency in question.
HAMILTON, IN
Kansas Reflector

Reclaiming Martin Luther King Jr. Day from watered-down convenience

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. The Rev. Michelle Higgins is founder and executive director of Faith for Justice and senior pastor St. John’s UCC-The Beloved Community in St. Louis. Mike Milton […] The post Reclaiming Martin Luther King Jr. Day from watered-down convenience appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Chicago

St. Sabina Church Honors Memory Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday is the national Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and Saturday would have been his 93rd birthday. Sunday morning St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham paid tribute to Dr. King at a special service. St. Sabina’s annual celebration was full of music, prayer and calls for peace. The church’s pastor, Father Michael Pfleger, told the crowd love is still the most powerful weapon. There were moments of both joy and solemn reflection at the service. This year’s guest speaker was Dr. Marc Lamont Hill of Temple University, a social justice activist, organizer and author with high praise for Dr. King. There was also a call to action at the service. Pfleger and others urged congregants to contact elected officials all the way up to the White House to protect voting rights and pass federal gun laws.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Annual Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Marade’ Held In Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– The 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade kicked off Monday morning in Denver with speeches by activists and advocates at the “I have a Dream” Monument in City Park. (credit: CBS) This year’s theme is “The Security of Justice.” Gov. Jared Polis was one of the featured speakers. “The shared vision that we have, the vision of kings vision for everyone, one of inclusion, one of equality where everyone can succeed no matter who they are, where they came from, what they look like,” said Polis. Gov. Jared Polis (credit: CBS) The community took the opportunity to be thankful together, in person to help commemorate Dr. King and his message. “Get your children to understand how important today is. That today is not just marked for a man that wanted to get equal rights for people that don’t matter. I’m here for my daughter, my sons, for everyone in my family because I’m walking to make sure that legacy continues,” said one speaker. Thousands marched along East Colfax to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King Jr. on his birthday. The Marade has been happening in Denver for the past 37 years. (credit: CBS) LINK: Aurora MLK Commemoration Events
DENVER, CO
CBS New York

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrated At Brooklyn Academy Of Music

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday returned to its annual, in-person tradition of honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The civil rights leader’s message still resonated on what would’ve been his 93rd birthday, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. Legendary Nona Hendryx sang a refrain that has sustained generations, summoning hope that was integral to Dr. King’s legacy. “Take it from me, some day we’ll all be free,” Hendryx sang. “I really was looking for an opportunity to share with my children that inspiration that’s so important, in terms of where we are today in this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Coloradans Share ‘Hope In Going Forward’ During Martin Luther King, Jr. Marade

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is one of the largest MLK celebrations in the nation. Every year, thousands join the march and parade through the streets, honoring his life and legacy. This year, it resumed after a year off due to the pandemic. (credit: CBS) “I feel blessed to be alive in the land of the free,” one supporter told CBS4’s Mekialaya White as he walked along 17th Street and Esplanade. “We’re here to support our Black brothers and sisters, to stand in solidarity,” another chimed in. Pamela McGinnis was also among those participants. She’s been an activist for...
DENVER, CO
Vibe

Coretta Scott King’s Daughter Says Her Mother Should Be Honored On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The daughter of iconic civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has called for her late mother, Coretta Scott King, to be honored alongside her father during the national holiday celebrating his life and legacy. Dr. Bernice King took to social media on Monday (Jan. 17) with a post requesting that the public also pay tribute to Coretta Scott King’s contributions to the civil rights movement, as the late author and activist worked just as tirelessly as her husband to improve the circumstances for Black people in this country. “As you honor my father today, please remember and honor my...
POLITICS
Deadline

MLK Day: Macro’s Charles D. King On The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King In America 2022

Editors note: On the commemoration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 93rd birthday, multi-platform company Macro founder Charles D. King today takes a big picture look at an American icon and his influence in a guest column for Deadline. *** The significance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday in 2022 embodies a day of remembrance for one of our country’s and our world’s greatest leaders. Cut down by an assassin’s bullets in 1968 at the age of just 39, he was a man who sacrificed his life and his family for all of us for the work that he...
SOCIETY
The Baltimore Sun

MLK and the civil rights heroes among us | COMMENTARY

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was not a frequent visitor to Baltimore during his 39 years of life but his impact remains strongly felt in a city still struggling with racial inequality. When the famed civil rights leader was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, this newspaper recalled at least three “official” visits by Dr. King to Maryland’s largest city, the last an appearance in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Montanan

Continuing MLK’s ‘Revolution of Values’

On January 15, 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. was leaving a planning meeting for the Poor People’s Campaign when he was called back into the room. It was his birthday — his last, it would turn out. The staff of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference would usually give King a new suit, but this year […] The post Continuing MLK’s ‘Revolution of Values’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION

