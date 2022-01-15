ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Scott Miscovich breaks down the reasoning behind the CDC’s new guidance on masks

KITV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC updated its guidance for masks, saying the N95 and...

www.kitv.com

CNET

How to make sense of the CDC's new quarantine guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sparked confusion and criticism recently when it loosened its recommendations for what you should do if you test positive for COVID-19. The agency shortened the...
blackchronicle.com

The CDC officially updated its mask guidance. Here’s what kinds are now recommended

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask information for the American public on Friday, including clarifying that certain types of masks and respirators offer more protection from the coronavirus than others and offering tips on what consumers should look for when shopping for them.”Masking is a critical public health tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask,” the CDC said in a statement.The updated guidelines recommend that Americans wear the most protective mask or respirator they can find that fits well and that they will wear consistently.”Some masks and respirators offer higher levels of protection than others, and some may be harder to tolerate or wear consistently than others,” the new guidelines say. “It is most important to wear a well-fitted mask or respirator correctly that is comfortable for you and that provides good protection.”The information was last updated in October. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency was planning to update the information to reflect the options that are available to people and the levels of protection different masks provide.”Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting (National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety)-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection,” the CDC says.The updated guidelines note that “a highly protective mask or respirator may be most important for certain higher-risk situations, or by some people at increased risk for severe disease.” This includes:When you are caring for someone who has COVID-19When you’re on an airplane or public transportation, especially for a long periodWhen you’re working at a job where you come into contact with a lot of people, especially when not everyone else is maskedWhen you’re not up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinesIf you have a risk factor for severe illness like a weakened immune system or a certain medical conditionWhen you’re in a crowded public place, either indoors or outdoorsMasks still aren’t recommended for children under 2, but the CDC “recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of their vaccination status or the area’s transmission rates.”The updated guidelines offer tips for getting a better fit and more protection, such as:Wear two masks (a cloth mask on top of a disposable one).Combine a cloth or disposable mask with a fitter or brace.Knot and tuck ear loops of cloth masks where they meet the edge of the mask.Fold and tuck extra material on disposable masks under the edges.Use masks that attach behind the head and neck with elastic bands or ties (rather than ear loops).The CDC says consumers looking for masks that meet quality standards can look for certain labels like “meets ASTM F3502” or “meets workplace performance,” and they can go to a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health website to get more information on personal protective equipment.The agency also says certain respirators don’t meet international standards and has links to sites for more details.Specially labeled “surgical” N95s “should be reserved for use by healthcare personnel,” the CDC says.”These updates to our webpage reflect the science on masking, including what we have learned in the past two years,” the agency said in the statement. “We will continue to share the science of masking as it becomes available.”
UPI News

CDC updates mask guidance, emphasizes fit

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance to encourage Americans to use the best-fitting mask possible to limit the spread of COVID-19. While the guidelines stopped short of recommending N95 or KN95 respirators, it dropped its language indicating concern about possible shortages of the face coverings. In the early days of the pandemic, public health officials feared a shortage in such masks typically used by healthcare workers.
SHAPE

Here's the Latest CDC Mask Guidance for COVID-19

It can feel downright dizzying trying to keep up with public health guidelines related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as cases continue to surge nationwide. At this point, wearing masks in public is a non-negotiable to help protect yourself and those around you from catching the virus (not to mention other germs, such as the flu), but you might want to reconsider donning that cute cloth mask that matches your outfit.
Boston 25 News WFXT

CDC Director Walensky: guidance on face masks will not change

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency’s guidance on face masks would not change. “The CDC continues to recommend that any mask is better than no mask and we do encourage all Americans to wear a well-fitting mask to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID-19. And, the recommendation is not going to change. So maybe I’ll just note that we are preparing an update to the information on our mask website to best reflect the options that are available to people, as you note, and the different levels of protection, different masks provide. And we want to provide Americans the best and most updated information to choose what mask is going to be right for them.” Walensky said.
TODAY.com

Dr. Natalie Azar on mask guidance and COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are soaring which has many questioning whether to upgrade their masks to help slow the spread. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY with information on what to look for when shopping for a protective mask, the differences between them, and how to avoid counterfeits.Jan. 12, 2022.
manisteenews.com

CDC issues new guidance regarding masks

On Jan. 14, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance regarding masks to clarify that some types of masks and respirators provide more protection than others, especially as the more infectious omicron variant spreads across the nation and drives more people into healthcare facilities. "Some masks and...
fox5atlanta.com

As COVID-19 cases surge, CDC says it will update its mask guidance

ATLANTA - If you have been wearing the same cloth masks for months, Kaiser Permanente Georgia physician and epidemiologist Dr. Felipe Lobelo says now is a good time to switch to a higher-filtration one, like an N95 respirator. "Any mask is better than no mask," Dr. Lobelo says."But, obviously, we...
CBS News

CDC updates guidance on the best masks to protect against COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its mask guidance to note that N95 and KN95 masks offer higher levels of protection against COVID-19 than cloth masks, although it stopped short of recommending that everyone wear them. The change comes as the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant continues to cause record-breaking numbers of infections, straining the ability of hospitals to treat the influx of patients.
krcgtv.com

Measuring mask effectiveness as CDC considers updating guidance

JEFFERSON CITY — Mask mandates may not quite be the law of the land as they were at times, but health officials still recommend strapping them on, particularly as the omicron variant's heightened transmissibility makes headlines. "Personally, I think it's the same situation, the virus has not fundamentally changed,"...
spectrumnews1.com

Walensky says CDC not updating guidance to recommend N95 masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not revising its guidance to recommend N95 or similar masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, the agency’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said Wednesday. What You Need To Know. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not revising its guidance...
TODAY.com

Omicron surge pushes CDC to consider higher quality mask guidance

With new COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates shattering pandemic records, the CDC is considering updating their mask guidance which would recommend that Americans use higher quality options like N95s or KN95s. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Tom Costello explains how to avoid buying fake masks being sold online.Jan. 12, 2022.
erienewsnow.com

CDC to change masking guidance; What does this mean for you?

Change are coming out of the CDC with updated guidance when it comes to what mask you should be wearing to slow the spread of COVID. What changes are you at home are you going to need to make?. With COVID cases at record highs around the country and right...
