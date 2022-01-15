ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero-North Syracuse swimmers win relay at SCAC Invitational

By Phil Blackwell
 3 days ago
SYRACUSE – Both of the area’s boys swim teams found themselves at Nottingham High School once again for an important meet, in this case Friday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Invitational.

Cicero-North Syracuse was at the same facility it was using for home meets, and earned a victory in the opening race, the 200-yard medley relay, as Jacob Griffin, Caden Griffin, Conor Burke and Anthony Gabrielli went one minute, 48.22 seconds to edge Syracuse City (1:48.52) for the top spot.

Individually, Jacob Griffin tore through the 100 freestyle in 49.86 seconds, a runner-up to Fulton’s Bryce Rogers, who posted 49.37. Griffin also raced to third in the 50 freestyle in 22.85 seconds not far from the winning 22.67 by Baldwinsville’s Mikey White.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Gabrielli, Burke and the Griffins went 1:36.72, second to B’ville’s 1:33.83 as Gabrielli took fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.54.

Liverpool got a second-place finish from Jack Cavallerano, who in the 100 butterfly posted 56.22 seconds, only behind the 55.03 from Fulton’s T.J. Clayton as Caden Griffin was fourth in 59.80 and the Warriors’ Trevor Selig sixth in 1:01.96.

Nate Alexander went 5:23.43 in the 500 freestyle to finish second behind the state meet-qualifying 4:51.10 from Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA’s Misha Kubanov.

Cavallerano, Alexander, Selig and Sean O’Neill were third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.30, with Solomon Panayil joining Cavallerano, Alexander and Selig for a third-place clocking of 3:46.42 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Also, Alexander took fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.81, where Caden Griffin was eighth and Gabrielli ninth. Selig earned sixth place in the 200 individual medley in 2:19.75, two spots ahead of Burke (2:22.48) in eighth. Cavallerano was eighth in the 100 freestyle and Ryan Gublo 10th in the 100 breaststroke.

Earlier in the week, C-NS had met Mexico and, on the team side, was overwhelmed by the Tigers in a 117-64 defeat, but still earned plenty of individual glory.

Caden Griffin not only won the 50 freestyle in 24.69 seconds, he placed second in the 100 freestyle in 53.93 seconds behind the 52.89 from Mexico’ Biil Mills.

As for Jacob Griffin, he won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.38 and then took his turn in the 100 breaststroke, recording 1:11.98 for second place as the Tigers’ Tyler Warner (1:06.82) won.

Gabrielli and Noah Ritchie joined the Griffins for a winning time of 3:53.90 in the 400 freestyle relay as, for Mexico, Mills (200 IM) and Warner (100 butterfly) both added titles and Kian Long earned 282.60 points in diving.

