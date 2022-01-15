The American City With the Most Dog Parks

The American Veterinary Medical Association claims that the number of households that own dogs total 48,255,413. That tops cat by over 15 million. Among the reasons this is extraordinary is that owning a dog can be expensive. A typical dog owner spends as much as $4,000 a year on his or her pet. For many people, that cost is a large portion of their discretionary income.

Among the other challenges of owning dogs is that many are active. That means a large portion of the day, they have to be walked, spend part of the day in outdoor enclosures, or be controlled by electric fences--another cost.

24/7 Tempo has identified the U.S. city with the most dog parks by reviewing data on dog parks in the 100 largest cities from “City Park Facts 2021 – Facilities and Recreational Amenities Data,” an annual report from nonprofit The Trust for Public Land . Cities are ranked by the number of dog parks per 100,000 residents.

Dog parks, also known as off-leash dog areas, are an important amenity. They enable dogs — and their owners — to exercise and socialize. They have the added benefit of being outdoors, an important consideration for people who want more recreation and less risk.

The No. 1 spot on our list is claimed by Boise, Idaho, which has a total of 15 dog parks, or 6.3 per 100,000 residents. Some states, particularly in the Sunbelt, deserve a shout-out for their dog-friendliness. California has seven entries, and Florida and Nevada have three each. It stands to reason that cities with good climates offer more opportunities for outdoor recreation and might have more dog parks. Virginia, which isn’t a Sunbelt state but has a nice climate and obviously loves dogs, has three entries.

