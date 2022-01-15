ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spec Script Deal: “No Flying in the House”

blcklst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures Entertainment acquires the family fantasy spec script “No Flying in the House” written by Frederick Seton, adapted from a 1970 young reader book. Via Deadline:. The book is being turned into a live...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
blcklst.com

The Spirit of the Spec

The creative empowerment of writing a spec script. I had a conversation recently with a former studio executive turned producer in which I found myself talking about the “spirit of the spec,” essentially when a person chooses to pursue a project or goal entirely on speculation with the hopes of some eventual payoff. Not everybody would make that choice. To many, with the odds so long against success, doing something on spec is not only illogical, it’s also seemingly inane.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

How to Write a Marketable Screenplay

Tips from a presentation at the Pittsburgh Shorts Filmmaker Conference. I was invited by the fine folks who oversee the Pittsburgh Shorts Film Festival to speak at their inaugural Filmmaker Conference. The subject they requested I cover: How to Write a Marketable Screenplay. I focused my comments on three areas: Concept. Character. Voice.
ENTERTAINMENT
blcklst.com

Page One: “Devil in a Blue Dress” (1995)

Screenplay by Carl Franklin, book by Walter Mosley. My friend Gary Frutkoff was a production designer on the movie. It’s an entertaining noir film. Worth watching. You may read the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spec Script#House#Seton
blcklst.com

Script Analysis: ‘I’m Your Woman’ — Scene-By-Scene Breakdown

Here is my take on this exercise from a previous series of posts — How To Read A Screenplay:. After a first pass, it’s time to crack open the script for a deeper analysis and you can do that by creating a scene-by-scene breakdown. It is precisely what it sounds like: A list of all the scenes in the script accompanied by a brief description of the events that transpire.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Sony Lands Betty Brock Children’s Book ‘No Flying In The House’ For Kevin Lima To Direct

EXCLUSIVE; Sony Pictures has acquired the Betty Brock young reader title No Flying in the House to be turned into a live-action feature film that will be directed by Kevin Lima, helmer of A Goofy Movie, Tarzan and Enchanted. The film sold as a spec script written by Fred Seton (Crenshaw, The Return of King Doug). The book is being turned into a live action/hybrid film. It concerns bright-eyed 6-year-old Annabel Tippens and her guardian, a 3-inch-tall talking dog who appears on Mrs. Vancourt’s veranda and changes each of their lives. Annabel brings with her a mystery and soon discovers a...
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Despicable Me” (2010)

Screenplay by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, based on a story by Sergio Pablos. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
Daily Evergreen

TV Show Review: Fly on the wall more noteworthy than ‘Hype House’

I was perusing Netflix the other day, as one does when they have nothing better to do. There, I stumbled across a reality television show titled “Hype House.”. Now, I usually avoid any and all reality television because of its lack of authenticity. But I was bored, so I clicked on the trailer.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
blcklst.com

Page One: “Doctor Zhivago” (1965)

Screenplay by Robert Bolt, novel by Boris Pasternak. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Munsters' Reboot Confirms Catherine Schell's Casting with New Image

Rob Zombie has rarely shied away from the chance to show fans set images from his upcoming reboot of The Munsters. Since production began, the director has been consistently sharing set photos on Instagram of different cast members, sets and props. In his newest update, Zombie confirms actress Catherine Schell as part of the cast and reveals a first look of her character Zoya Krupp.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gritty new sci-fi movie is unexpectedly taking Netflix by storm

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more Apocalyptic movies are having a bit of a moment on Netflix right now. One of the biggest Korean-language releases in recent memory on the streamer, for example, is The Silent Sea. It told the story of a special team sent to the moon to retrieve an important sample from a research facilty. Meanwhile, back home, Earth has undergone “desertification.” And in addition to The Silent Sea, there’s also Don’t Look Up — a polarizing climate change allegory from director Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence...
TV & VIDEOS
blcklst.com

How They Write A Script: Nancy Meyers

“My first draft was exactly 250 pages. I didn’t have brads deep enough, long enough to get through the script.”. Nancy Meyers was for many years part of the Meyers & Shyer writing team that produced numerous hit movies including Private Benjamin (1980), Baby Boom (1987), and Father of the Bride (1991). She directed her first solo writing effort Something’s Gotta Give (2003), which was a hit with critics and audiences alike, grossing $266M worldwide.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Kamal Haasan Sets Disney Plus Hotstar Show ‘Bigg Boss Ultimate,’ Sony Pictures India Tamil Language Project – Global Bulletin

STREAMING Revered Indian actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan (“Papanasam”) will return as the host of “Big Boss Ultimate,” a Tamil-language version of the “Big Brother” format. Five seasons of “Bigg Boss Tamil,” hosted by Haasan, were broadcast on Disney’s Star Vijay channel and streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. “Bigg Boss Ultimate,” however, will be a streaming exclusive and will be available only on Disney Plus Hotstar from Jan. 30. The new season will reunite some of the most popular contestants of past “Bigg Boss Tamil” seasons, giving them another opportunity to claim the title. One of the innovations on “Bigg Boss...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Lady Gaga believed real-life House of Gucci inspiration sent ‘large swarms of flies’ to follow her

Lady Gaga was convinced that the real-life woman she played in House of Gucci sent “large swarms of flies” to follow her on set.The pop star and actor played Italian heiress and convicted murderer Patrizia Reggiani in the 2021 film, who ordered a hit on her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in 1995. Gucci was played in the film by Adam Driver.Gaga stayed in character for the duration of filming, and has said in a new interview that only after being pestered by flies did she “let go” of Patrizia.“On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of...
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Script Analysis: “The Incredibles” — Scene By Scene Breakdown

Here is my take on this exercise from a previous series of posts — How To Read A Screenplay:. After a first pass, it’s time to crack open the script for a deeper analysis and you can do that by creating a scene-by-scene breakdown. It is precisely what it sounds like: A list of all the scenes in the script accompanied by a brief description of the events that transpire.
ENTERTAINMENT
blcklst.com

60 Second Screenwriter: What’s an elevator pitch?

A video series addressing key screenwriting concerns in one minute. Some time ago, I proposed an idea to my DePaul University School of Cinematic Arts colleagues: What if we produced a lively, informative series of videos called 60 Second Screenwriter? The concept was simple: Aggregate questions relevant to anyone interested in the craft of screenwriting, then use DePaul students and faculty to produce the series?
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy