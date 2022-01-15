Spec Script Deal: “No Flying in the House”

Lady Gaga was convinced that the real-life woman she played in House of Gucci sent “large swarms of flies” to follow her on set.The pop star and actor played Italian heiress and convicted murderer Patrizia Reggiani in the 2021 film, who ordered a hit on her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in 1995. Gucci was played in the film by Adam Driver.Gaga stayed in character for the duration of filming, and has said in a new interview that only after being pestered by flies did she “let go” of Patrizia.“On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of...

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO