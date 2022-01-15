Austria's Kriechmayr wins Switzerland's classic downhill

Top American male slalom skier punches his ticket to hit the slopes in Beijing next month.A skier from Gresham is set to make his Olympic debut next month as he travels to Beijing, China, as a member of Team USA. Luke Winters clinched a spot on the U.S. Alpine Ski Team for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 24-year-old earned a berth as the top U.S. male slalom skier, and is ranked 24th in the world. He most recently placed 10th in a World Cup slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland, marking the best finish for a U.S. man in nearly six...

GRESHAM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO