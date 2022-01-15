Ready for an N95? Here's how to find a high-quality one that fits you well

Cloth masks aren't cutting it. To best protect yourself against omicron, experts suggest you may need a respirator mask (think KN95 masks and N95 masks) or a surgical mask. As SELF previously reported, the low-tech material of a cloth mask isn't as effective at blocking small aerosol particles—respirator and surgical masks are made with at least one layer of polypopylene, which electrostatically filters out these tiny airborne particles. Combined with the looser fit, cloth masks are much less effective at preventing the transmission of omicron. They're about 25% effective at blocking the transmission of virus-carrying particles overall—which, should be noted, is better than nothing—but far inferior to respirator masks, which are up to 95% effective at blocking the transmission of virus-carrying particles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
