Ready for an N95? Here's how to find a high-quality one that fits you well

By Maria Godoy
 3 days ago
After months of public health experts urging Americans to start wearing higher quality masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its mask guidance for consumers. While the agency didn't recommend one type of mask over another, its new guidance emphasizes that N95s and similar high-filtration respirators offer...

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

