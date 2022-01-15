ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

During the pandemic, gun violence has been devastating communities across the country

By Cheryl Corley
WAMU
 3 days ago

Big cities in the U.S. are searching for...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
newsnet5

Voices for Change: Gun Violence — Something Has to Change

Gun violence in America is a major problem, affecting many, but disproportionately impacting the lives of young adults, males and communities of color. In the first week of 2022 alone, there were 341 deaths and 561 injuries, according to a tracker created by ABC News and The Gun Violence Archive. Gun violence costs the healthcare system more than $1 billion a year, according to the Government Accountability Office. And guns remain the weapon of choice for homicides and suicides. Today we talk about gun violence and what's being done at the grass roots level with El Jay'Em of Project Ripple and Michelle Bell, founder of M-PAC Cleveland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Homicides#Pandemic#U S
newsy.com

The Rising Rates Of Gun Violence

As the nation enters its third year fighting COVID, there's another widespread problem the U.S. can't seem to get a handle on — gun violence. Some experts say there's a connection. Since 2019, there's been two full years of record-breaking gun violence across the country — in big cities...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wjol.com

During the pandemic, the economic havoc wreaked on restaurants has received a lot of attention, but the fitness industry has been hit just as hard if not worse.

During the pandemic, the economic havoc wreaked on restaurants has received a lot of attention, but the fitness industry has been hit just as hard if not worse, and omicron presents another challenge. Usually a refuge for stress relief or community for health-conscious people, gyms have spent the better part...
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

Why Quitting Smoking Might Be a Bit Tougher for Women

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting smoking is a daunting challenge for anyone, but a new international study suggests that women may struggle more than men to kick the habit. Women were less likely than men to be successful on their first day of trying to quit, a critical predictor of long-term success, researchers found, although the team also discovered that larger warning labels on cigarette packs might change that. ...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy