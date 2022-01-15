During the pandemic, gun violence has been devastating communities across the country

Gun violence in America is a major problem, affecting many, but disproportionately impacting the lives of young adults, males and communities of color. In the first week of 2022 alone, there were 341 deaths and 561 injuries, according to a tracker created by ABC News and The Gun Violence Archive. Gun violence costs the healthcare system more than $1 billion a year, according to the Government Accountability Office. And guns remain the weapon of choice for homicides and suicides. Today we talk about gun violence and what's being done at the grass roots level with El Jay'Em of Project Ripple and Michelle Bell, founder of M-PAC Cleveland.

