More Black students are headed to medical school, but finances are still a major issue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two scholarship funds that give preference to Black students and staff within the Asheville City Schools system have been amended. On Tuesday, the Asheville City Council voted unanimously to alter the donation-scholarship agreement between the city and the Asheville City Schools Foundation. The scholarships – totaling just under half a million dollars – will now prioritize first-generation college students.
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester City School District is going to offer remote instruction for at least a few days. This comes amid staffing shortages, according to the district. This starts Thursday. The district anticipates bringing students back on Tuesday, Jan. 11. NorthSTAR and OACES will remain open for in-person...
See, George Mason University recently amended their existing vaccination requirement to include boosters. Unfortunately for the university, the law school there was rebranded as a right-wing incubation center. As such, an aspiring right-wing pundit decided to use this opportunity to further his personal brand. ASSLaw student Robert Fellner appeared on The Ingraham Angle to mouth off about boosters:
The Oakes Public School playground is about to become more accommodating for visually impaired students thanks to a donation from the Larson family and Starion Bank. The Larson family owns the bank. The $2,500 donation will go toward providing “wants” as opposed to “needs,” said elementary special education teacher Megan...
I cannot recall the last time that a lockdown drill was practiced at Staples High School. We’ve had talks and videos, but no actual practice. As a result, Staples students are underprepared for an event that seems ever more possible as threats have occurred in towns less than 10 minutes from the school. Lack of preparation for students can cause an immense amount of stress in the learning environment.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The number of patients using medical marijuana is expected to grow rapidly now that the cost of the medication has been significantly lowered. However, enrolling in the program may put you at odds with your employer. Now that you can smoke your medical cannabis, it...
SUTTON -- Sutton Public Schools is not immune to the latest surge in coronavirus cases. Superintendent Theodore Friend reported to the Sutton School Committee on Jan. 3 that 207 students, and 11 staff members, were absent when schools returned from the holiday break; most of these absences were attributed to the spread of the omicron variant, which has sent case numbers skyrocketing throughout the state.
As COVID-19 cases surged in late December, several D.C. Public Schools closed and moved to remote learning. Now that students and teachers are back in classrooms, teachers say they’re anxious and overwhelmed. “It is not the ideal situation to teach virtually,” says Alice Deal Middle School Spanish teacher Michael...
Supply chain disruptions have made it difficult for schools to get food items and supplies needed to serve lunches to students. Labor shortages have also hampered schools' efforts, both internally and with vendors and suppliers. School nutrition workers are going the extra mile to ensure that each student receives the...
Comments / 0