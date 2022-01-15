ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than half of Europeans could be infected with COVID-19 in the next two months

By Rob Schmitz
WAMU
 3 days ago

Coronavirus cases are surging in Europe....

WHO Predicts Half of Western Europe’s Population Could Be Infected With COVID-19, Says Countries With Lower Vaccination Coverage Are At Higher Risk

The World Health Organization (WHO) just made a shocking prediction regarding COVID-19 in Western Europe. They said that by mid-March, more than half of the countries' population would most likely be infected by Omicron. As of press writing, more than 7 million Omicron cases have been reported across Europe during...
South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
COVID-19 emergency could end this year, WHO says

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalizations and lockdowns — could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly.
Number of UK Covid-19 patients now more than half of second-wave peak

The number of people in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 is now just over half the peak seen during the second wave of the virus a year ago, new figures show.A total of 19,828 patients were recorded on January 10, according to the latest Government data.This is up 21% week on week, and is the highest number since February 16, 2021.It is also just over half the 39,254 patients recorded on January 18, 2021 – at the peak of the second wave.Patient numbers are not rising right across the country, however.The figures for London and Northern Ireland have fallen...
The Sign Of A More Severe COVID-19 Infection

Patients with COVID-19 who have high levels of this hormone are at greater risk. Cortisol, which is known as the stress hormone, puts individuals who have been tested positive for coronavirus disease at higher risk of death. COVID-19 patients with a high cortisol level are in danger of declining very...
More Than Two-Thirds of Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Events Are Due to Placebo Effect

One-third of clinical trial participants who received no vaccine reported systemic adverse advents like headache and fatigue. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person’s physical or mental health improving after taking a treatment with no pharmacological therapeutic benefit – a sugar pill, or a syringe full of saline, for example. While the exact biological, psychological, and genetic underpinnings of the placebo effect are not well understood, some theories point to expectations as the primary cause and others argue that non-conscious factors embedded in the patient-physician relationship automatically turn down the volume of symptoms. Sometimes placebo effects can also harm –the so-called “nocebo effect” occurs when a person experiencing unpleasant side effects after taking a treatment with no pharmacological effects. That same sugar pill causing nausea, or that syringe full of saline resulting in fatigue.
Scientists Warn That More Worrisome COVID Variants are Coming After Omicron

It’s not a secret that some optimistic public voices are saying that Omicron will be the last major COVID variant. They add faith in the theory that the ongoing pandemic is approaching its end, along with all of the restrictions and lockdowns that countries across the world have imposed.
‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
