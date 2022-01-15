More than half of Europeans could be infected with COVID-19 in the next two months

The number of people in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 is now just over half the peak seen during the second wave of the virus a year ago, new figures show.A total of 19,828 patients were recorded on January 10, according to the latest Government data.This is up 21% week on week, and is the highest number since February 16, 2021.It is also just over half the 39,254 patients recorded on January 18, 2021 – at the peak of the second wave.Patient numbers are not rising right across the country, however.The figures for London and Northern Ireland have fallen...
