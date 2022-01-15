A GOP senator who was called a 'moron' by Dr. Fauci is planning to introduce the FAUCI Act, which will require financial records for administrative officials to be public

Left: Sen Roger Marshall; Right: Dr. Anthony Fauci Left: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File; Right: Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Sen. Roger Marshall is introducing the FAUCI Act, days after Dr. Anthony Fauci called him a moron.

Fauci made the comment on an apparent hot mic, after Marshall said his financial records weren't open to the public.

The Act will make it easier for the public to scrutinize these records from officials like Dr. Fauci.

Sen. Roger Marshall said he's planning to introduce a bill named after Dr. Anthony Fauci, days after the nation's top COVID-19 expert called him a moron.

Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, told the Hill he'd introduce the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals Act, claiming that records from administrative officials like Fauci cannot be easily acquired by the public.

The Act would force the Office of Government Ethics to provide financial records for Fauci and other administrative officials directly on its website so members of the public can readily access them.

Marshall's announcement comes just days after Fauci called him a "moron" on an apparent hot mic .

At a Senate hearing earlier this week, the Kansas Republican repeatedly pressed Fauci to disclose his financial records. Forbes previously reported that Fauci, having made $417,608 in 2019, is the highest-paid federal employee.

Fauci, in response to Marshall, said his financial records are already part of the public record. Reporters and members of the public can file a public records request to access them. Liz Essley Whyte, a reporter at the Center for Public Integrity, wrote on Twitter that she requested and received Fauci's 2020 disclosure form.

"What a moron," Fauci said in an apparent hot mic moment. "Jesus Christ."

"I don't understand why you're asking me that question," Fauci said. "My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last 37 years or so."

"All you have to do is ask for it," Fauci added. "You're so misinformed, it's extraordinary."

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where Fauci serves as director, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Insider's Brent D. Griffiths contributed to this report.