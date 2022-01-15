ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

MLK Day events at the Holland Museum

By FOX 17 News
 3 days ago
Martin Luther King Day is just around the corner and that might mean you or your child has the day off from work or school. Why not use that day off to celebrate his life and legacy at the Holland Museum.

The Museum is hosting its annual MLK Day celebration. Kids will be able to watch and listen to local students recite the "I Have a Dream" speech as well as recordings of from the National Civil Rights Museum.

You can also walk through the museum galleries and find some interesting facts about inventors of color. There will also be a children's read aloud.

The event takes place from 11 a.m-4 p.m. on Monday, January 17 and it’s free to attend.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

