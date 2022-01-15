ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Allegedly Going Broke; Former Working Royals Now In 'Financial Hole'?

 3 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cited "financial freedom" as one of the reasons behind their exit from the British Monarchy. This explained the massive deals they closed with companies and ventures they started between 2020 and 2021.

Prince Harry, Meghan MarkleReuters

But, sources now reveal that the two personalities are having some "serious money issues" in the United States. In the upcoming issue of Star magazine, it is spilled that the former working royals are "on their way to going broke."

The insiders explained that things have not been cheap for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they establish their new life outside the United Kingdom. Apart from shouldering their "roughly $3 million" security detail, they, also, do not reportedly settle for anything less, especially when traveling. As claimed, they always shell out hefty sums for 5-star hotels.

user Ok
3d ago

That’s what happens when u live high on the hog, maybe some of famous friends can bail them out.

pieman
3d ago

Go back to England and bed daddy to help. Just get out of america

