ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Light snow Sunday

By Kristen Kirchhaine
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4UXX_0dmda6TY00

Sunday will start with some sun, but clouds fill in by early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills in the teens. Light snow will move through from NW to SE in the afternoon and evening. Totals will be light with less than an inch of total accumulation. Roads could develop slick areas as snow moves through.

Monday is partly cloudy and breezy with highs near 30. Tuesday is mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures will remain mild into Tuesday night ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday, bringing a few light snow showers. Behind the front, much cooler air arrives. Wednesday through Friday highs will only be in the teens, and overnight lows will fall into the single digits above and below zero Wed night/Thurs morning, and again Thurs night/Friday morning.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow late
Snowfall: Around 1"
High: 30
Wind: SW 10-15 G 20 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy
High: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance PM Snow. Breezy
High: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cold
High: 19

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cold
High: 14

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Above And Below#Radar
WBTW News13

Winter weather possible across the area Friday into Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter weather is possible Friday into Saturday across the viewing area. The main timing of the system looks to be as early as Friday morning, continuing until Saturday morning. A cold front will press through the Carolinas and be offshore by Friday morning, but the main precipitation will be behind […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Active Weather Ahead

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild, with increasing clouds and humidity. Overnight lows will likely bottom out before midnight in the mid to upper 40s, before slowly climbing again. WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with afternoon temperatures rising to the 70s ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will swing through […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills Return Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the Twin Cities reached a high temperature of 42 degrees Monday, which is typical of mid-March. No snow will fall overnight, but it will certainly get blown all around in northern Minnesota, which got some fresh snow Tuesday. Wind speeds will be as fast as 40 mph throughout the state, including the metro. (credit: CBS) The National...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions Ahead Of Late-Week Drop In Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling. Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast. It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast. Looking ahead there are a couple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KAKE TV

Light snow and bitter cold return to KAKEland

After a brief break from typical January temperatures, another cold front takes aim on the Sunflower State. This next push will bring all of KAKEland back to reality with some light snow possible for Western Kansas. The cold front will slide across KAKEland Tuesday into Tuesday night. This wind shift,...
WICHITA, KS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunshine, But Still Chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday. Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week. Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning. Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air. By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team. Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years. Have a great day and stay tuned! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warm and breezy today, front arrives with a few storms tomorrow

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures due to strong winds from the south. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and remaining breezy. Low: 59. Winds: S 10-15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storms possible (especially SE counties). A cold front will drop our temperatures in the afternoon and […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Combo Of Freezing Drizzle/Snow Moving In To Denver

DENVER(CBS)- Conditions will come together over northeastern Colorado for a rare weather combination for Wednesday. A Canadian cold front will mix up with warm moist air pushing northward from a moist, low pressure system in the southwest. Credit CBS4 It’s a First Alert Weather Day because a Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and all of northeastern Colorado for 5am thru 8pm Wednesday for freezing drizzle and light snow. Freezing drizzle doesn’t happen often in Colorado. It’s even more rare to occur in the month of January. See this article from Meteorologist Chris Spears. Credit CBS4 This combination will make for a thin glaze of ice on many surfaces along with a layer of light snow developing. This could make for an icy morning and afternoon commute. Snowfall amounts will be very light in and around the Front Range. With an inch or less expected over the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 The mountains will also, pick up very light amounts of snow with the blast moving thru. Credit CBS4 Temperatures will be dropping along with the freezing precipitation. Highs across the state Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s. Credit CBS4
DENVER, CO
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Some Of The Coldest Air Of Season Arrived Tuesday Morning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winter finally arrived in South Florida on Tuesday morning with chilly morning temps. In fact, it was some of the coldest air of the season. South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Despite all the winter sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. Most neighborhoods will remain in the upper 60s. (CBS4) Tuesday night will be chilly again not quite as cold with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across South Florida. As winds begin to shift out of the east on Wednesday, our temperatures will increase to the mid-70s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s. The rain chance is on the rise late week into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers stick around on Saturday. A few showers on Sunday and then we’ll be cooler by next Monday.
MIAMI, FL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy