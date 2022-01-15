Light snow Sunday

Sunday will start with some sun, but clouds fill in by early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills in the teens. Light snow will move through from NW to SE in the afternoon and evening. Totals will be light with less than an inch of total accumulation. Roads could develop slick areas as snow moves through.

Monday is partly cloudy and breezy with highs near 30. Tuesday is mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures will remain mild into Tuesday night ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday, bringing a few light snow showers. Behind the front, much cooler air arrives. Wednesday through Friday highs will only be in the teens, and overnight lows will fall into the single digits above and below zero Wed night/Thurs morning, and again Thurs night/Friday morning.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow late

Snowfall: Around 1"

High: 30

Wind: SW 10-15 G 20 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy

High: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance PM Snow. Breezy

High: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cold

High: 19

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cold

High: 14

