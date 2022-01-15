ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Robbery at Waterloo Outlets

By News Staff
 3 days ago
One of the two Rochester men accused of breaking into a store at the Waterloo Premium Outlets and stealing more than 27,000 dollars worth of...

FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Arrested on Warrant

A reported domestic incident at a home on Bath Road in the town of Barrington Monday night led to the arrest of a 35-year old Dundee man. While at the home, the deputy sheriffs arrested Joshua Briggs on a warrant issued out of Barrington Town Court for violating a duly served order of protection issued out of Hector Town Court.
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Petit Larceny and Criminal Solicitation

On Sunday, January 16th, 2022, at 5:17 PM, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Bryan T. Rugenstein, age 57, of Seneca Falls, for Petit Larceny and Criminal Solicitation in the 5th degree. The arrest follows an investigation into a theft that occurred on December 27th, 2021. It was reported that Rugenstein had secured a personal check from the victim with a promise to purchase merchandise on behalf of the victim. Rugenstein then failed to purchase the merchandise as promised and utilized a third party in order to cash the check. Following the arrest he was processed and released with an appearance ticket. He is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on 02/09/2022 at 10:00A.M .
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Charged With Criminal Contempt

A Canandaigua man was charged with criminal contempt Saturday following an incident at the Woodridge Hotel. Michael Todd is accused of punching a protected party in the stomach and face while a stay-away order of protection issued out of Manchester Town Court was in effect. Todd was taken to Ontario...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Woman Ticketed Following One-Car Accident in Romulus

A Lyons woman was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after a one-car accident on State Route 89 in the town of Romulus. Katelyn Morton is accused of becoming distracted while driving southbound, which resulted in her driving off the road. Morton suffered minor injuries and was taken to Cayuga Medical Center for treatment.
ROMULUS, NY
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
FL Radio Group

Truck Jackknifes on Hamilton Street in Geneva

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Routes 5 &20, Hamilton Street, in the city of Geneva Tuesday morning. Geneva police and firefighters were called to the scene to help with traffic, which was reduced to one lane heading east, with the westbound lanes detoured around the wreck. Police have not said yet...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Pair Arrested in Cayuga County with Stolen Property, Guns, & Drugs

Two men are facing multiple charges after being found by State Troopers in a stolen truck with guns and meth in Cayuga County. State police say they responded to a report of trespassing in the Town of Genoa just after 7:00am, Friday. Once there, they located two individuals – Tyler Hulslander and Joshua Lites – in a truck. In its bed was an ATV. There was also an ATV on an unattached trailer.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Prattsburgh Man Charged With Rollover Accident That Injured Three

Charges have been filed against the driver of a car involved in a rollover accident earlier this month in Prattsburgh that injured three people. 44-year old Carlos Mendez, of Prattsburgh, is accused of allegedly being drunk when he was behind the wheel of a car that left Cook School Road and rolled over. Mendez and his two passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
PRATTSBURGH, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested for Stalking

A Seneca County man was arrested and charged with Stalking in the Fourth Degree. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 68-year old Eugene Peek of Reed Rd. in Waterloo. Deputies say peek was arrested Thursday after and investigation into an incident that occurred in November 2011 in the Town of Farmington.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Woman Double Dips Chips at del Lago, Gets Arrested

State Police announce the Thursday night arrest of an individual stemming from an incident occurring at del Lago Resort and Casino on November 19 of last year. Troopers say that while a clerk was putting away chips from a patron, Jean Rivera was seen on camera taking five 1-hundred dollar chips left on the counter from the previous transaction and proceeded to cash them in as her own. She was identified through del Lago’s software system which stores information from IDs scanned to enter the casino.
FL Radio Group

Newark Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges

A Newark woman was arrested Wednesday by Wayne County Sheriffs Deputies on a warrant from Ontario Town Court. Lorraine Dejesus is accused of unauthorized motor vehicle use, criminal contempt, and custodial interference. She is scheduled to answer the charges against her at a later date. Get the top stories on...
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Narcotics

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports, on January 14th, 2022 at approximately 11:00am, members of the Narcotics Unit arrested Timothy J. Fridley, age 40, of Seneca Falls, NY. Officers executed a search warrant at 45 Fall Street in Seneca Falls. Items seized pursuant to the warrant were; crack cocaine, United States currency and a digital scale. Fridley was charged with one count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree. Fridley was brought to the Law Enforcement Center to await arraignment. The Sheriff’s Office were assisted by members of the Geneva Police Department, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Seneca Falls Police Department and New York State Police.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Drugs and Illegal Guns Found at Union Springs Home

A Union Springs man is facing multiple charges after a Thursday incident involving illegal handguns an drugs. The Cayuga County Sheriffs Office reports the arrest of Roberto Jackson, saying his parole officer found illegally possessed pistols and drugs during a routine check of his residence. After getting a search warrant, Deputies found and seized pharmaceuticals, cocaine, and fentanyl.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
FL Radio Group

Car Hits House Wednesday, Driver Charged with DWI

One man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a house in the town of Wheeler Wednesday afternoon. State Police report the arrest of Grayson Czarnecki just after 3:00pm after he struck a house on Bull Hill Road with his vehicle. Troopers say, after smelling alcohol on his breath, they issued him field sobriety testing, which he failed. A later test revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.17 %. Czarnecki was arrested and is expected to appear in Wheeler Town Court at a later date to answer the charges against him.
FL Radio Group

Multi Car Crash in Seneca Falls Wednesday

Seneca Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to a multi car crash just before noon Wednesday in front of McDonald’s on Route 414. Police say a vehicle attempted to cross the road from Tops to the fast food place when it failed to yield to a vehicle travelling Southbound. The Southbound car then left the roadway, causing it to hit a third vehicle at the McDonald’s entrance. All vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed away. One person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Wednesday Night DWI Arrest in Wayland

State Police report the arrest of Elizabeth Collins for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Village of Wayland Wednesday. Troopers say, around 10:00pm, they saw Collins’ outside her vehicle which was on the on the side of the road. After failing field sobriety testing, she was arrested and later released to a third party.
WAYLAND, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

