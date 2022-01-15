Why you might want a secure file-sharing service now that you’re working from home

Here are two ways to access items shared with you via Microsoft OneDrive. We'll show you both ways. A co-worker or colleague has shared folders and files with you from their Microsoft OneDrive storage. Now you have to determine the best way to access those shared items. One option is to go to the cloud to your own OneDrive online storage space and select the Shared folder. You can then view and potentially edit the files online. As a second and more convenient option, you can access those files locally from your computer or mobile device by adding the shared folder to your own OneDrive storage. Let's check out both options.

