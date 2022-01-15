ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Major Sporting Event Coming To Hinton

By by stan duncan
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyzjS_0dmdYsJZ00

Nine Hinton High School basketball players from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s who are in the bobcat basketball hall of fame will be honored at half-time. The names, numbers, and the years they played for Hinton have been placed on beautiful banners that are now hanging from the rafters in Perry Memorial Gym. Come see who they are! Though many of us often yearn for a visit back into our past, the reality of the fact that you cannot literally go back in time often smashes those happy thoughts. People often say you cannot go back home once you have moved away. I am here to say that for at least one night, 7:30 P.M. January 18, 2022, you can revisit a place that for many of us was the site of so many exciting basketball contests involving all of our schools in Summers County. Mark your calendar and come out in support of our Lady Bobcat basketball players and cheerleaders. See you there! We want to have standing-room only!

The post Major Sporting Event Coming To Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hinton, WV
NBC News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Event#Highschool#Hinton High School#The Hinton News
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
455
Followers
342
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy