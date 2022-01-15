ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

‘Miracle On The Hudson’ Remembered On 13th Anniversary

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Saturday marks 13 years since the “Miracle on the Hudson.”. Back on Jan. 15, 2009, Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was flying a U.S. Airways jet that suffered damage after hitting a flock of birds. It happened moments after Flight 1549 took...

New York City, NY
Hudson, NY
New York State
Sullenberger
