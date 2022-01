Fox News contributor Ted Williams exposed the backwardness of Democratic policies on crime Tuesday on "Your World." "Todd Kupfer, the father of [slain] Brianna Kupfer, is right on target," he told guest host Charles Payne. "Our law-abiding citizens are pushed to the side. You've got [Los Angeles district attorney George] Gascon … , and it seems as though his concern is about criminals. Then [in] Manhattan … , you've got Alvin Bragg, who is the D.A. there, and he's concerned more about criminals. So much [so] … that many individuals in his office have left. And as a result of that, you're losing experience and lawyers … to prosecute these various crimes."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO