NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The surge in new COVID cases is sparking a renewed demand for masks, and many are wondering if they need an upgrade. Stefanie Scott, of Harlem, says when it comes to her mask, it’s all about the fit. “Some of them, you know, just are really claustrophobic. I can’t breathe in them. They are too close to my mouth and my nose,” she said. For India Robinson, it depends on where she’s going. “I wear this [cloth] one when we’re going outside and we’re not going in an enclosed space. If I was going in a crowded area, I would...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO