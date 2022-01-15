ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: Day 56 with Pastor Corey Brooks

I saw her at a funeral recently and remembered her telephone call. She was a member of our church, though I’d not met her since I was the new pastor. She called to tell me she’d joined another church. “This church won’t send acknowledgement, so I wanted you...
CHICAGO – Today is a special day of sorts. Today marks the 50th day that Pastor Corey Brooks has spent on the rooftop to reduce violence by building a community center that will increase the equality of opportunity for those living on the South Side of Chicago. Today is also the pastor's birthday. In honor of this day, Terrell Allen put together the below video, featuring people from all over the world sending good wishes the pastor's way. Please give it a view.
CHICAGO – Since its beginning, America has been known as the land of opportunity. There are always opportunities to be found, even in America’s impoverished and deprived neighborhoods. One may have to search harder and longer, but they exist nevertheless. Within these neighborhoods, there are folks who have given up on opportunities. If their faithlessness becomes the dominant narrative, it defines the neighborhood culture. It must also be noted that this faithlessness was made possible because post-'60s liberalism ushered in an era of cradle-to-coffin dependency upon the government. What happens then when a child is born into such a culture? How will that child come to know that America is the land of opportunity, much less believe in it?
CHICAGO – When Pastor Corey Brooks went to the rooftop on that cold November night to begin his 100-day vigil against the unacceptable violence and poverty on the South Side of Chicago, the solitary act forced many Americans to look within themselves, consciously or unconsciously. For years, Americans lectured from the comforts of their homes that the War on Poverty, welfare, man-in-the-house rules and culture were to blame. They are not wrong. Yet these complaints achieved little other than the self-flattery of their intelligence. Then the pastor went onto the roof, an act that essentially called out the rest of us. Do we continue with complaints and do nothing, or do we look within and come alongside the pastor in faith and goodwill to help him through these uncharted waters?
CHICAGO – One of the difficult things about ministering in an impoverished community like the South Side of Chicago is that many individuals who develop themselves into somebodies and make it out into the larger world often do not return. Pastor Corey Brooks always sees these young men and women off into the world with a proud smile. Their successes validate the character-building and developmental work done by his Project H.O.O.D. community center. At the same time, the difficulty of the situation lies in the fact that when a success story leaves, the community loses a role model and the social capital that comes with such a person.
Interestingly, three stories appeared in the same week about Christian leaders who messed up. One is a coach who behaved hypocritically. Another is a televangelist living in a $7 million mansion who pays no property tax. He said God told him to “Minister this house to [your wife]. It is part of your prosperity.” And a third Christian leader faces a lawsuit. His accuser, terminated from the organization, claims blind allegiance to the leader is a stringent job requirement, and the leader spurned COVID-19 protocols in the workplace.
CHICAGO – This past summer, Devin Howard, a young man dressed in a sharp gray suit, attended the graduation ceremony for the first-ever women’s electrician class at the Project H.O.O.D. community center and stole the show with one line: "Poverty ran my family until it ran into me." He had been invited to speak because of his success. Several years ago, Howard graduated from the Project H.O.O.D. construction class and landed a job as project manager at one of Chicago’s major construction companies, Reed Construction. His path, however, was not a straight one.
CHICAGO – There are women and men who work tirelessly on the streets of the South Side of Chicago to keep youths away from violence. They mentor with empathy and tough love for they often grew up the same way, surrounded by poverty and violence. Despite their goodwill, they sometimes find themselves staring into the barrel of a gun held by a wayward youth. How do these women and men find the strength to keep faith in their volunteerism, if they haven’t already become disillusioned?
CHICAGO – On the day before Martin Luther King Day, Pastor Corey Brooks wanted to share some of his thoughts with his readers. Today marks the 57th day of his 100-day rooftop vigil to reduce violence by building a transformative community center that will increase the equality of opportunity for those that live on the South Side of Chicago.
Jeanine Pirro, who has joined Fox News’ “The Five” as a permanent co-host, made quite the impact Wednesday with a ridiculous statement about COVID-19. (Watch the video below.) Fellow panelist Geraldo Rivera called the pandemic “devastating.” “This is something that historians will look back on and say,...
Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Biden administration’s solicitation of a letter that compared protesting parents to domestic terrorists troubled some people who spoke with Fox News. "Parents are looking out for their kids," Marvin, of Florida, told Fox News. "That's the number one priority, their children, 'cause...
Former 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan has been dropped by her talent agency after she appeared on Fox News comparing Dr Anthony Fauci to Nazi Dr Josef Mengele. Mengele came to be known as the "Angel of Death" for the horrific experiments he performed on prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp and for his role selecting who would die in the gas chambers. Ms Logan told Fox News host Pete Hegseth that "people" had told her that when they see Dr Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, they see Mengele. “What you see...
The family of Michelle Alyssa Go, who was killed after being pushed in front of a subway train at Times Square station in New York City, have issued a statement saying that they are “in a state of shock”.The family said they are “grieving the loss of our daughter, sister, and friend”. “We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died. She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others,” they added in the statement shared with...
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace reported the latest in the case involving missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, Thursday, claiming her biological mother is worried Harmony's father might have sold her as New Hampshire authorities continue to search for clues in her disappearance. "She's afraid the father sold the [then] five-year-old little...
CHICAGO – Americans love to "other" fellow Americans. It is the national bloodsport of sorts. Americans go at it everyday: red versus blue, pro-life versus pro-choice, left versus liberals, liberals vsversusconservatives, Black Lives Matter versus All Lives Matter, deplorables versus snowflakes, gun rights vsversusgun control, CNN versus Fox News, atheists versus evangelicals, rich versus poor, white versus black and on. Where are the individuals in all of this?
MSNBC was excoriated by critics Monday for including Al Sharpton on a panel of analysts discussing the weekend attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, that resulted in an hours-long standoff and suspected hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram dead. Sharpton, a weekend host on the liberal network, has a checkered past...
Fox News contributor Joe Concha warns it is "devastating" to the Democrats that they are becoming the "anti-parent" party after emails surfaced suggesting Education Secretary Miguel Cardona solicited the NSBA's controversial memo comparing parents to domestic terrorists. Concha told Harris Faulkner there will be a "Democratic wipeout" in the upcoming elections over various issues including education and inflation.
