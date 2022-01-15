ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Pig Heart Surgeon Responds to Patient's Prison Sentence

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Dr. Bartley Griffith told Newsweek it would be unethical to factor in a person's criminal history when making medical...

American Patriot
3d ago

the man obviously served his sentence or he wouldn't be a free man. I am thankful that God forgives us our transgressions, because men don't always. I wish this man all the best and hope he makes use of his added time.God bless he and his family.

Barbara Wagner
3d ago

It don't matter who had it done it is a medical break thur and a great doctor that did a great job.Hats off to the doctor might I add the doctor is here to save life's and that is what he did.

Sally Martinez
3d ago

So if someone broke the law 33 years ago they aren't deserving of medical care to save their lives? He paid his debt to society and presumably is a law abiding citizen now. Everyone deserves a second chance.

