Richmond, VA

A Couple of Inches, Then Rain

 3 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden says Richmond will see a couple of inches of snow on Sunday before the precipitation shifts to sleet and then rain. The snow should start mid-to-late morning, with rain coming mid-to-late afternoon.

Freiden says the snow period will be difficult to travel, and Virginia State Police are asking people to stay off the roads if possible. Governor Ralph Northam, in one of his final acts as Governor, has declared a State of Emergency. Freiden says conditions should improve, however, once the rain starts falling.

Freiden says there is the possibility of power outages, as wind will pick up as well. Dominion says it is prepared for that possibility, and has pre-positioned supplies and staff to restore power quickly.

