ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Hand of God’: Paolo Sorrentino Says He Looked Back to Move Forward

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090OvN_0dmdXcOy00

To shoot “The Hand of God ,” Paolo Sorrentino returned to his roots and did a lot of things backwards.

“After 20 years of filmmaking I was perhaps a bit tired of the spot I was in,” he says. So in tackling the autobiographical story — which brought him back to his native Naples two decades after his debut “L’Uomo in Più” — he decided to proceed differently.

“Visually this film is the opposite of my other films,” Sorrentino notes, pointing out that in his other works, such as “The Great Beauty” and “Youth,” it was the choice of settings — the city of Rome and the Swiss Alps, respectively — and also the light, that had to “bend to an aesthetic idea that I had in mind.”

But in “Hand of God” “it’s exactly the reverse,” he says. “It’s the aesthetic aspects that had to adapt to the locations,” which were dictated by the fact that they were “the [real] locations of my adolescence and the memory of my adolescence.

“My home was my home,” Sorrentino notes, adding that “the garden and the parking lot were the [places] where I really lived. I didn’t pick the locations; so instead I chose an aesthetic that took its cue from them.”

Sorrentino was raised in the Vomero quarter of Naples, on a hill overlooking the sprawling port city. The apartment in which he grew up is on the fourth floor of the building where they shot — but that had been modified so they used an unrenovated fifth floor apartment. It had “the same tiles, the same doors,” he recalls, as his childhood home.

Production designer Carmine Guarino, who is also from Naples and had previously worked with Sorrentino as an assistant production designer on “Il Divo,” says Sorrentino told the team that they were making a stripped-down film “in which the main things that need to surface are the feelings and the narrative.”

Sorrentino asked for a rather simple set design where “the colors and textures that we had to reconstruct were not invasive, but just had to support the narrative,” he says.

Working from memory, the director knew exactly what he wanted in the most minute details. Guarino and his team had to sift through 1,000 samples of wallpaper “until we got the right color, or at least the right tone to reconstruct that setting,” since “Paolo was very precise in his recollections,” he says.

A key part of Sorrentino’s home was his room for which the nautical furniture was custom-made, while the Napoli soccer team memorabilia and posters had to be either found or meticulously reconstructed to reflect a “before and after” the pivotal moment when star player Diego Maradona joined the club.

“It was important that it should be clear that Maradona had become a hero for him,” says Guarino, and also that Sorrentino had a passion for music, reflected in posters from concerts, including a poster from a 1982 Rolling Stones concert in Naples’ San Paolo stadium, and that his room be “filled with music cassettes.”

As for the cinematography, in his previous films, “Paolo had always chased hyperbole with his camera movements to approach a reality that intrigued him but that he didn’t really know that well,” says “Hand of God” lenser Daria D’Antonio, also a native Neapolitan, who had previously worked as an assistant DP on many of Sorrentino’s pics.

But in approaching a story that he knew very well “and that was also painful for him to face,” the camera is, for the most part — aside from the opening aerial shot over the bay of Naples, and a few other instances — mostly fixed. The fact that D’Antonio relied mainly on medium-long shots, with very few close-ups, “gives space to the narrative,” she says. It also marks “a radical change for Paolo in terms of how the film was shot,” underlines D’Antonio, who adds: “I don’t know if he will continue down this path, but it was right for this film.”

Even in the film’s lighting there isn’t much artifice except where it was deemed necessary. “In general there is plenty of diegetic light; it’s all very sober,” she says. The lighting and the mostly fixed camera helped during many of the scenes featuring the film’s protagonist Fabietto Schisa, playing a fictional, younger Sorrentino, played by Filippo Scotti, who at the time of shooting was 21.

“With such a young actor even on my part I didn’t want to make him feel ill at ease,” says D’Antonio, who underlines how Sorrentino’s naturalistic approach to the mise-en-scene helped Scotti bring out the nuances of his character’s inner pain and joy.

“The Hand of God” was shot with a Red Monstro digital camera, with which Sorrentino had filmed before. But D’Antonio and Sorrentino did make a new choice when it came to lenses, with Sorrentino opting for the first time for large format, specifically the ARRI Signature lenses designed by Roger Deakins, “because we wanted the image to be sharp with good details, but at the same time soft,” says D’Antonio.

Sorrentino used a subdued color palette for the film’s costumes even though fashions in the 1980s were pretty loud, with the exception of the scene depicting an audition for a Federico Fellini film, and of the film’s opening scenes.

Those opening scenes introduce his beloved and beautiful aunt Patrizia (Luisa Ranieri), who is approached by a man claiming to be San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples. He pulls up in a vintage Rolls Royce and takes her to see a local legend, known as the Little Monk, who supposedly gives her the ability to conceive a child.

This “dreamlike premise,” as Sorrentino calls it, is actually a ploy to “almost to trick the spectators who could think they are about to see a dreamlike film in which things aren’t clear,” he says.

“Instead you learn quite soon that this sort of dream is just the mental ravings of the aunt,” Sorrentino explains. “And then you then go from there to reality.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening,’ Leos Carax’s ‘Annette’ Win France’s Lumière Awards

Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” won best film and actress for Anamaria Vartolome at France’s Lumière Awards on Monday evening. “Happening,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films, beat out Leos Carax’s “Annette,” Emmanuelle Bercot’s “Living,” Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions” and Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle.” Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or winning “Titane” was surprisingly snubbed from the best film and director categories. The daring movie won the female newcomer prize which was picked up by Agathe Rousselle. The Lumiere Awards are meant to be selected by France-based members of...
MOVIES
Variety

DAZN Drops Trailer for Eva Longoria Directorial Debut ‘La Guerra Civil’ as Streamer Unveils 2022 Originals Slate, Launches DAZN Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

DAZN , the world’s leading dedicated sports streaming platform, has amped up its 2022 global original content slate launch with the news that the U.K.-based outfit is launching a new, bespoke production wing dedicated to original content. Accompanying the news, DAZN has also given Variety exclusive access to the international trailer for the streamer’s most ambitious original play yet, Eva Longoria Bastón’s directorial debut “La Guerra Civil,” playing at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. “La Guerra Civil” documents the epic rivalry between all-time great boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez in the 1990s, which ignited a cultural divide...
FIFA
Variety

Rex Chapman to Host Weekly Show at CNN Plus

Former NBA star and social media personality Rex Chapman is the latest media figure to join the growing lineup of hosts at CNN Plus. Per the WarnerMedia-owned subscription streaming platform, which is set to debut in the first quarter of the year, “Chapman is known for celebrating the highs of college basketball and NBA stardom, rebounding from the lows of opioid addiction and now for his viral social media presence where he shares humor and positivity.” Chapman’s weekly CNN Plus show isn’t described as a talk show, but rather a program that includes “intimate conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes as...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Fellini
Person
Luisa Ranieri
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Roger Deakins
Person
Diego Maradona
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Oldest Oscar Winner Of All Time

The first Academy Awards were given out in 1929 based on voting by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). What was a private dinner to host the awards ceremony has now become a public spectacle viewed by millions of people each year, in a television show that goes on for […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss Alps#The Hand Of God
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
Variety

Kendis Gibson Jumps to CBS Miami To Anchor Morning, Noon Newscasts

Kendis Gibson, a veteran anchor who  worked most recently for MSNBC, is jumping to a new role at CBS’ Miami station, WFOR, where he will anchor the morning and noon newscasts. The move shows ViacomCBS bringing in new local staffers under Wendy McMahon, co-president of the company’s news and stations unit, and Gibson says he welcomed the chance to take on a wider range of reporting than he was able to do at MSNBC, where he was anchoring early mornings on weekends. “I wanted to get away from working in the hyper-partisan 24/7 political news space,” he tells Variety. “This is...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Bull’ to End After Six Seasons on CBS

“Bull” is ending after six seasons on CBS. Season 6 of the series began airing in October 2021 with the finale to air in the coming months. Series star Michael Weatherly announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the show to “pursue new creative challenges” after leading the legal drama these past six years. “Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” Weatherly wrote. “It has been an honor to work with this talented cast,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Olivier Dahan on Simone Veil Biopic ‘Simone, A Woman of the Century’

Olivier Dahan’s “Simone, A Woman of the Century” completes the trilogy he began with the Edith Piaf biopic “La Vie en Rose,” starring Marion Cotillard, and “Grace of Monaco,” starring Nicole Kidman. Dahan spoke with Variety during the Unifrance Rendezvous in Paris, where the film had its market premiere. “Simone,” starring Elsa Zylberstein (“Un plus une”) and Rebecca Marder (“Deception”), cuts back and forth across time, as it explores the life of French politician and former President of the European Parliament, Simone Veil (1927-2017), who played a key role in passing abortion legislation in France, protecting rights of prisoners, immigrants, AIDS...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Sets ‘Ritmo Salvaje’ Release Date, Shares Video Clip of Greeicy Rendón’s Dance Moves (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has confirmed the release date of March 2 for “Ritmo Salvaje,” a banner eight-episode dance drama on its 2022 slate of originals from Colombia headlining Colombian stars Greeicy Rendón and Paulina Dávila. The U.S. streaming giant has also shared a video clip from “Ritmo Salvaje” director Simón Brand, best known in film circles for his 2008 feature “Paráiso Travel,” but also a consummate double Grammy-nominated director of music videos for Enrique Iglesias, Paulina Rubio, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Thalía, Juanes, Jessica Simpson, Celia Cruz, Chayanne, and, in Europe, Westlife, Steps and Gabrielle. It shows. In narrative terms, “Ritmo Salvaje” is a classic...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

André Leon Talley, Icon of Fashion Journalism and Former Editor-at-Large at Vogue, Dies at 73

André Leon Talley, a titan of fashion journalism who served as creative director and editor-at-large at U.S. Vogue, died on Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, N.Y. He was 73 years old. A cause of death was not immediately available. Talley’s death was confirmed through the figure’s official Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley) One of the most celebrated voices in the fashion world, Talley’s tenure at Vogue in the 1980s and ’90s was pivotal in shaping the magazine’s image. Talley served as news director at Vogue from 1983 to 1987, before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

‘How I Met Your Father’ Pays Tribute to Original Series Narrator Bob Saget

Hulu’s “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff series “How I Met Your Father” debuted with its first two episodes Tuesday, paying tribute to the late Bob Saget, who narrated the original CBS sitcom that birthed the new Hilary Duff comedy. At the end of the sitcom’s first installment, a title card reads “In Loving Memory of Bob Saget,” in honor of the comedian who voiced the older version of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby on all nine seasons of “How I Met Your Mother,” from 2005 to 2014. Saget died on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. He was 65. In...
TV SERIES
Variety

Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in Mega-Deal Worth $68.7 Billion

Microsoft announced a deal to buy video-game player Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. If it goes through, it would be Microsoft’s biggest-ever acquisition — and by far the biggest deal ever in the video game biz — as well as the largest tech deal to date. Activision Blizzard’s games lineup includes “Call of Duty,” “Candy Crush,” “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch” and “Hearthstone.” According to Microsoft, the deal will accelerate the growth its gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide “building blocks” for the metaverse. The deal would dramatically expand Microsoft’s already sizable Xbox video game business. With...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

45K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy