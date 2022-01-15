ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Biden's monthly payments to families were a 'godsend.' Now that they've ended, parents are 'a little bit terrified' about what comes next.

By Madison Hoff, Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dqtjs_0dmdXTPJ00
  • Over 36 million families were sent the final advance monthly child-tax-credit payment in December.
  • Parents told Insider how the monthly payments have been helpful, such as for mortgage payments.
  • One said the payments meant she could keep working amid the pandemic and its effect on schools.

Comments / 24

MattCass Boden
3d ago

What about the people who didn’t get anything because their kids are grown? Stop complaining and go to work like the rest of us

Reply(6)
21
save our country from liberal loons
3d ago

They are starring down the face of work. The humanity of it all. Without the hyper inflated cash these people will need a new pied piper to lead them to the socialist state of Biden.

Reply
10
Richard Benjamin
1d ago

There are millions of jobs available….get one. I have never believed in additional credit for children just because there’re children. Kids are the parents (2) responsibility, not the government’s.

Reply
7
Related
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks for families: Parents will no longer get monthly child tax payments unless Build Back Together bill passes

The monthly expanded child tax credit ended last month after beginning in mid-July, part of the American Rescue Plan signed into effect in March 2021. The expanded child tax credit was worth up to $3,600 per eligible child under the age of 6. Families received $300 monthly payments per eligible child from July-December. For families with children aged 6-17, they were eligible up to $3,000 or $250 monthly payments. The remaining amounts can be claimed when parents file their 2021 taxes.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Little Bit
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It made things easier’: Local families now missing monthly advanced child tax payments

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. – For the first time in six months, 35 million Americans are going without a monthly deposit of the advanced child tax credit.  One Coeur d’Alene mom is already feeling the effects of not having that monthly payment.  “Every little expense just adds up and that just kind of provided an ease, a little relief,” Joann Latimer...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NBC Miami

Parents Can No Longer Count on Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments

Without the passage of the Build Back Better act, the enhanced child tax credit (CTC) reverts to what it was pre-2021: up to $2,000 per eligible child under 17, in the form of an annual tax credit. There are no more advance monthly payments, 17-year-olds no longer qualify for the...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
parentherald.com

Parents With Child Tax Credit Payments To Receive IRS Letter; What To Do Next

Parents who got their child tax credit payments from July to December 2021 are supposed to get a letter from the IRS to claim the next half of the payments. According to the IRS, the distribution of Letter 6419 has started in December and will continue until the end of January. This letter outlines the total child tax credit payments the parents have received so far so they can properly file for their next tax refunds.
INCOME TAX
Slate

We Have a Sweet Income Stream, Thanks to My Parents—but It’s Built on a Lie

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About five years ago, my parents decided to go into a senior living community several states away. They couldn’t bear to part with their house, though, and offered it, rent-free, to my wife and myself, if we lived there. We knew we would be looking for our forever home soon and that their house is just a little too small for us to consider moving into for just two or three years. But we told my parents we just weren’t ready to take on the care of the property (it’s rather large). They really didn’t want the house to sit empty, so we decided we would figure out renters and manage the property and split the rent.
ECONOMY
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Who gets an extra $200 per month?

Social Security checks with the COLA increase are set to go out in days, and some people can expect an increase worth hundreds. The COLA increase was 5.9% due to the inflation caused by COVID-19. The average increase for individuals will be around $92. Some people will see a rise...
BUSINESS
Disability Scoop

Bigger Social Security, SSI Checks On The Way

Millions of Americans with disabilities are seeing a big bump in their Supplemental Security Income and other Social Security benefits. Monthly payments are growing 5.9%, according to the Social Security Administration. The change applies to SSI payments beginning Dec. 30 and Social Security benefits paid this month. The increase is...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy