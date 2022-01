The twelve-game winning streak enjoyed by the Memphis Grizzlies was snapped when the team fell to the Dallas Mavericks Jan. 14 by a score of 112-85. One area that has cause for concern during the exciting run surrounds superstar guard Ja Morant. There’s no question the heart and soul of this team is going to be an All-Star this year, but if recent games are any indication its that teams have found a way to slow down Morant.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO