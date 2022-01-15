Within the ashes full of memories, a wedding ring is found

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s all thanks to some volunteers working to clear burned cars in areas impacted by the recent Colorado wildfires.

Time is ticking. In just days, crews will begin removing debris from properties left devastated by the Marshall Fire.

It is why Karla Bennet was so glad to have help from Samaritan’s Purse volunteers. They are helping her look for her most treasured items in rubble and ash left by the Marshall Fires.

“Anything that had enough of a memory. We had so many years of our lives. We were big bikers. All our bikes are in a pile right here,” said Karla Bennet.

She’s hoping to salvage beloved belongings before they are hauled away.

“So much that you love and it’s gone, but you’ll rebuild and move on, but it’s bittersweet.”

Everywhere Karla looked, there was pain. Even for her Toyota RAV4.

“My car. I miss my car, it was beloved to me. It had a personality and a name and this was my Jesse Ravs,” Bennet said fighting back tears.

But then came word, her husband’s wedding ring, along with other treasured jewelry, had been found.

“Joy, sheer joy. It’s burned. It’s a mess, but it has memories,” said Bennet.

The rings were found by Samaritan’s Purse volunteers Tim Van Lant of Louisville and Mike Morningstar of Castle Rock.

“That’s what make us happy. It’s dirty, nasty work. You’re sifting through what looks like ashes and you find something meaningful for her. That’s really why we’re here,” said the volunteers.

Soon, individual properties will be cleaned out. All to help a stranger, before ashes full of memories are swept away.

Karla and her husband had just finished building their dream home here 8 months ago, and a day before the fire, they just put the landscaping in. They plan to rebuild.

