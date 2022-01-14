She read it with a kiss

Reading has many benefits but for some of us it is difficult to find the time to read, others dislike reading, and some cannot read. For those who cannot read there are people and programs that make it possible for them to learn, regardless of age. Reading is such a necessary skill that most of us cannot imagine not being able to read, that is until we pick up a foreign newspaper or magazine and try to decipher the symbols within. Although it will take time to learn to read, it is highly recommended for knowledge, comprehension, command of the language, mental stimulation, focus, memory, relaxation, and the imagination.

VERSAILLES, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO