Anthony Knox’s dream of joining Nick Suriano and Anthony Ashnault as four-time undefeated state champions is over. But the St. John Vianney freshman said there’s still plenty for him to shoot for in what he hopes will be one of the best careers in New Jersey state history after his first high school loss at the Escape the Rock Tournament Sunday. There are only four four-time state champions in New Jersey - Delbarton’s Mike Grey and Bound Brook’s Andrew Campolatanno were the others - and that goal, among others, remain.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO