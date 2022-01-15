Celtics not willing to part with Jaylen Brown this year

The only thing that probably gets the Hawks to consider moving Collins is talking about Jaylen Brown in a deal (with Collins and more heading back to Boston) and league sources indicate Boston isn’t willing to go there with the All-Star this year. There could be some smaller deals that make sense with Atlanta and Boston but I don’t see Collins involved in any of them.

Source: Brian Robb

Ime Udoka confirmed he ran with the starters, especially Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, for a long stint because he wanted to see if they’d make a run. He knew he’d pull them early in Q4 if that didn’t happen. Added he loved the competitiveness the kids played with at the end. – 9:42 PM

Doc Rivers said the Sixers tried to show Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown a crowd defensively, and was thrilled with the effort overall. Said Philly had 27 deflections by halftime, and that they hope to get that many across the entire game. – 9:29 PM

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown played the entire third quarter and are both starting the fourth.

Ime Udoka is probably giving Boston about five minutes to make a run here in Q4 and then he’ll pull the plug if Philly is still up big. – 8:57 PM

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain in the game to start the fourth after playing the entire third quarter. – 8:56 PM

I need an investigative piece on what happened to Jaylen Brown’s handle. – 8:52 PM

Halftime and the #Celtics still getting their asses kicked, trailing Philly 55-35. Three Sixers in double figures, led by Tobias Harris’ 11 pts. Jaylen Brown leads the C’s with 7 pts. – 8:08 PM

Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown combined line in the first half: 12 points, 4-of-20 FG, 2-of-12 3pt, 8 turnovers – 8:07 PM

It’s a 55-35 lead at the half and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are shooting a combined 4/20. Matisse Thybulle has been an absolute menace on the defensive end. #Sixers – 8:07 PM

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are a combined 4-for-18 from the floor. Tatum also has three fouls. – 8:05 PM

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are shooting a combined 4/16 right now. The defense on those 2 has been stifling. #Sixers – 7:58 PM

Matisse Thybulle just basically caught a Jaylen Brown jumper in mid air.

Philly is now on an 18-2 run, and leads Boston by 10. – 7:28 PM

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Dennis Schroder

76ers starters:

Joel Embiid

Tobias Harris

Furkan Korkmaz

Seth Curry

Tyrese Maxey – 6:31 PM

Video breakdown: How Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown work together to get themselves, and teammates, open shots

bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/01/13/vid… – 11:50 AM

Marc Stein on the Celtics: They’ve been sending out the signal pretty strongly that they are not ready to trade Jaylen Brown. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 11, 2022

Keith Smith: Jayson Tatum on talking and working with Jaylen Brown: “We both want to be here and we both want to figure it out. We want it bad. We want to figure it out together. There’s not too many players in the league like JB. We’ve got each other’s back.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 11, 2022

The 19-21 Celtics have indicated to rival teams that they want to build around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — and have no interest to split up the two All-Star forwards right now, sources said. The 18-21 Celtics appear open for business around other players on the roster. Boston engaged with the 76ers before the season about a potential Simmons deal, but showed no inclination to move Brown. -via The Athletic / January 10, 2022