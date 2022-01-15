Double Dating Game & Three Course Dinner

Date night in the Big Apple! Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoyed a New York City outing on Tuesday, January 4, after their weekend in Miami. The rapper, 44, and the Uncut Gems star, 31, “arrived separately” to Broadway’s Slave Play, an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly, adding, “Later on when the show had ended, he came out with Julia and his friend Justin La Boy.” The duo subsequently dined at Carbone at 10:30 p.m. The actress paired a blue coat with black boots and a matching mask during the meal, while West wore a navy hoodie under a black jacket.
