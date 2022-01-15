ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Double Dating Game & Three Course Dinner

 3 days ago

How about a new date or a few laughs to start your new year. Double Dating game tickets are now on sale, and just like our other events this will sell out quickly. The “Dating Game” is back...

justjaredjr.com

Madison Beer & Nick Austin Hold Hands On Dinner Date

Madison Beer and Nick Austin hold hands while going out for dinner on Tuesday night (January 11) in Beverly Hills. The 22-year-old singer wore a bright yellow sweater with her jeans, while the 21-year-old TikToker wore a black hoodie and a puffer vest. The night before, Madison and Nick were...
CELEBRITIES
gotowncrier.com

New Date Of April 22 Announced Annual B&G Club Wellington Dinner Dance

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County recently announced Friday, April 22, as the new date for the highly anticipated 34th annual Wellington Dinner Dance. The event’s time, location and offerings will remain the same, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Wycliffe Golf & Country Club. The new date, changed from Friday, Jan. 7, is precautionary due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across South Florida.
WELLINGTON, FL
keysweekly.com

POKÉ IN THE REAR HOSTS 7-COURSE SOY & SAKE DINNER

You’ve heard of the craft beer movement, artisanal balsamic vinegar and elaborate olive oil. Now add soy sauce to the list of products that get better with time and when produced in small batches. Grant Portier, chef and co-owner of Poké in the Rear on Angela Street, recently found...
KEY WEST, FL
101.5 KNUE

Parker McCollum Suddenly Postpones THREE Tour Dates

Hate to see this for out friends over there in Georgia and Florida who've been waiting a while to see The Limestone Kid, but Parker McCollum has postponed his shows this weekend in the Peach and Sunshine States. Yesterday afternoon (Jan. 12), the Texas native took to Twitter to share...
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Kanye West & New Flame Julia Fox Enjoy Broadway Show & Dinner On 1st Date In NYC — Photos

Kanye West and Julia Fox are out on another date night, and this time in Julia’s New York City home. Date night round two! Things between Kanye West, 44, and Julia Fox, 31, seem to be heating up as the pair went out on another date night but this time in New York City. The duo shared a romantic and artistic evening together as they hit up Jeremy O. Harris‘ critically acclaimed and controversial Slave Play at the August Wilson theater and then went to celeb hotspot Carbonne.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
NBA
Us Weekly

Kanye West and Julia Fox Have ‘Romantic’ Broadway Date Night in New York After Intimate Miami Dinner

Date night in the Big Apple! Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoyed a New York City outing on Tuesday, January 4, after their weekend in Miami. The rapper, 44, and the Uncut Gems star, 31, “arrived separately” to Broadway’s Slave Play, an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly, adding, “Later on when the show had ended, he came out with Julia and his friend Justin La Boy.” The duo subsequently dined at Carbone at 10:30 p.m. The actress paired a blue coat with black boots and a matching mask during the meal, while West wore a navy hoodie under a black jacket.
CELEBRITIES
Bradenton Herald

Florida restaurant owner fighting for his life after COVID

Everyone thought it odd when Nino Pernetti called the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2020, to say he was skipping the annual New Year’s Eve dinner at his landmark Coral Gables restaurant of more than 30 years, Caffe Abbracci. He injured his ankle while playing his daily round of tennis,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
thepioneerwoman.com

25 Best Dinner Ideas for Two That Are Perfect for Date Night

Cooking for a crowd can be a daunting task but cooking for two is just as stressful. Whether you're planning a romantic night in for your Valentine's Day dinner or just looking for a 30-minute weeknight meal without the kids, these date night dinner ideas for two have got you covered. Here, you'll find smaller versions of your favorite easy dinner recipes including chicken dinners, steak dinners, and even some vegetarian dinners. The best part is—you won't have to worry about a big cleanup! Many of these recipes are sheet pan suppers or one-pot meals, and there are even some options for putting your Instant Pot to work.
RECIPES
johnstonsunrise.net

Ricky Salzillo Memorial Game Dinner slated for Feb. 6

In an all-out effort to continue one of Rhode Island’s oldest and most successful fundraising events, organizers of the ageless Ricky Salzillo Memorial Game Dinner have announced some strict safety guidelines for the Feb. 6 food and fun fest that will be held inside the Kelley Gazzerro VFW Post 2812 located at 1418 Plainfield St. on the Cranston-Johnston line.
JOHNSTON, RI
Cleveland.com

Corleone’s 5-course dinner features Coppola wines

PARMA, Ohio – Corleone’s Ristorante has scheduled a five-course dinner featuring Coppola wines. It’s at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. First: Almond-encrusted brie, micro arugula salad, crispy prosciutto. Wine: Sofia Brut Rosé. (‘Sofia’ refers to filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola’s director daughter.) Second: Crab...
PARMA, OH

