Double Dating Game & Three Course Dinner

Cooking for a crowd can be a daunting task but cooking for two is just as stressful. Whether you're planning a romantic night in for your Valentine's Day dinner or just looking for a 30-minute weeknight meal without the kids, these date night dinner ideas for two have got you covered. Here, you'll find smaller versions of your favorite easy dinner recipes including chicken dinners, steak dinners, and even some vegetarian dinners. The best part is—you won't have to worry about a big cleanup! Many of these recipes are sheet pan suppers or one-pot meals, and there are even some options for putting your Instant Pot to work.

