San Francisco Home Invasion Crime Spree Involving Gray Infiniti Stuns Residents

TRACY (CBS13) — Mexican singer Jesus Mendoza was attacked in Tracy over the weekend. He was booked at a La Huacana nightclub when he and two of his crew members were assaulted and robbed just moments before his performance. The singer took to social media, explaining his story to nearly half a million followers that he was struck with a pistol. Showing his wounds to the camera. The Tracy Police Department confirmed to CBS13 that not only were band members and Mendoza hit in the head with pistols, but everything they needed for the stage was stolen. “The two suspects assaulted the victims,...

TRACY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO