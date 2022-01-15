San Francisco Home Invasion Crime Spree Involving Gray Infiniti Stuns Residents

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man brandishing knives and having a mental health crisis was in custody following an hours-long standoff with police in San Jose Monday.
San Jose police said patrol officers responded just after 11 a.m. to a despondent male screaming and throwing objects off a balcony on the 4500 block of The Woods Dr. between Snell Dr. and Monterey St. in South San Jose.
According to police, the man was seen brandishing knives and breaking a neighbor’s window.
Police said the man’s juvenile family member was also in the home but was not believed to be at risk. Police, special operations and crisis intervention personnel spent hours de-escalating the situation, according to a tweet by San Jose police.
Just before 7 p.m., police tweeted the man had been taken into custody and was to receive a mental health evaluation.
Units were set to be cleared from the area and no further information was immediately available.
