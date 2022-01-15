A Note to Our Readers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleToday’s edition of Parade magazine (Jan. 16, 2022) in our print edition features a cover story celebrating actress, comedian...

The Independent

Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last photos’ of late TV icon on 100th birthday

Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late Golden Girls star on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday. White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke. On Monday (17 January), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted what is believed to be among the final pictures of the late comedian on her official Facebook page. In the photograph, White is in a bright green outfit, with a full face of makeup and a big smile.Mikelas wrote that White was “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever” when the photograph was taken...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s Final Message: How ‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Pivoted to Become an Iconic Tribute

Despite being nearly 100 years old, it felt like Betty White was, somehow, going to live forever. So when her death was announced on New Year’s Eve, it stunned everyone — including producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. The duo, who knew Betty for more than a decade and are the minds behind PBS’ Pioneers of Television, were gearing up to celebrate the icon’s life and legacy on Jan. 17 with Fathom Events’ Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. “We were just shell-shocked,” Boettcher says. “I think with her so close to 100 — it was just a gutshot...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Betty White’s Assistant Just Shared the Last Known Photo of Her 11 Days Before Her Death

Always be remembered. Betty White‘s last photo before her death was posted by her assistant on what would’ve been her 100th birthday. White‘s assistant, Kiersten, took to the late actress’ Facebook account on January 27, 2022—her 100th birthday—to post a photo of the Golden Girls alum taken 11 days before her death on December 31, 2021. The picture, which was taken on December 20, 2021, showed White in red lipstick as she sat on a chair in a green patterned silk blouse, a light green top and white pants. “Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted...
CELEBRITIES
Betty White
The Independent

Google hides Easter egg tribute to Betty White to mark late actor’s 100th birthday

Google has paid tribute to the late Betty White by way of a hidden search Easter egg.Users are able to see the tribute by entering White’s name in the Google searchbar today (17 January), to mark what would have been White’s 100th birthday.The Golden Girls star died New Year’s Eve 2021, at the age of 99. Entering “Betty White” on Google today will yield what appears to be a normal page of search results.However, an animation will then play, showing rose petals falling down over the page, alongside the message “Thank you for being a friend”.Fans of White will...
MUSIC
Deadline

Betty White Tributes, Screenings & Charity Challenges Mark TV Icon’s 100th Birthday

Refresh for updates… On what would have been her 100th birthday, the beloved TV legend Betty White is being remembered with online tributes, special screenings and animal charity challenges. The Cincinnati Zoo even named a newborn penguin in her honor, calling the blue penguin chick “Rose” after White’s Golden Girls character. “We think Betty would approve,” the Zoo tweeted. In fact, animal rights and charities are a common theme in the White tributes, honoring the actress’ longtime championing of the cause. “In honor of the late, great Betty White,” tweeted actress Bernadette Peters, “we ask that you participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating...
CHARITIES
#Parade
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst SNL Host Of All Time

Saturday Night Live is among the longest-running shows in TV history. Started by Lorne Michaels, who remains the producer to this day, it has launched the careers for dozens of comics. After the kick-off of its first installment in 1975, it quickly created stars that include Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner. […]
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES

