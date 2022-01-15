Porsha Williams Wanted Dennis McKinley to Be Like a Brother + Simon Guobadia Checks Her Aunt?

Porsha Williams has a controversial spinoff show. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have been discussing “Porsha’s Family Matters” a lot on social media. Of course, the recent episode has been the most controversial one thus far. Porsha Williams is not in a good place with Dennis McKinley. Months ago, she said that the breakdown happened after she got engaged. Her engagement to Simon Guobadia has been a hot topic as well. Some feel Porsha violated the girl code. However, Porsha has denied this. She also said that she never had a friendship with Falynn Guobadia. Regardless, some people have been critical of the fact that Simon has been married three times. So Porsha will be his fourth wife. Dennis has said Porsha should be concerned about this and he has questioned why Porsha seems more concerned about making sure he doesn’t bring dates to her events.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO