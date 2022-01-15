ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing your Amazon package? It could have been stolen by thieves looting trains in LA

foxla.com

Cargo thieves stealing packages from trains in Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - It’s a shocking sight... thousands of torn up packages and boxes stretching for an eternity along the Union Pacific rail lines east of Downtown Los Angeles. Cargo thieves break into the containers, as the trains slow down or stop in the area, go through packages and take what they can. It’s a problem that it getting worse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Amazon packages among debris shown in shocking images of train raid

Hundreds of packages have allegedly been stolen from a Union Pacific railroad in Los Angeles, where Amazon and other packages have been targeted by thieves. Video footage has shown hundreds – if not thousands – of packages thrown across the railroad north of downtown Los Angeles, in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood. A video posted on YouTube showed Amazon parcels and Covid testing kits, as well as a range of items thrown around the railway. Another video from CBS Los Angeles showed similar items, and the news channel were reportedly able to find tracking information for a package that was classed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Shocking Images Show Sea of Stolen Packages Littering L.A. Train Tracks

If you’re missing a package, its stop in Los Angeles may be why. Stunning images and footage of trainyards published by CBS LA on Thursday show debris as far as the eye can see, the refuse of massive package theft. Cargo trains stop in the downtown section of Union Pacific tracks to unload their wares, often remaining overnight, when thieves target them and strip any valuable merchandise from the hauls. Retailers like Amazon and REI lose packages there, according to CBS LA. Reporters even witnessed multiple robberies in process while filming. The thieves leave behind less lucrative items like unused COVID-19 tests, creating what could be mistaken for a landfill. Union Pacific said in a statement, “Union Pacific is very concerned about the increased cargo thefts in California. We have increased the number of Union Pacific special agents on patrol, and we have utilized and explored additional technologies to help us combat this criminal activity.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Trains in downtown Los Angeles ransacked by thieves: 'Amazon packages, UPS boxes, unused Covid tests'

Thieves are digging through train cargo filled with packages in downtown Los Angeles, creating mounds of trash as a result. CBS 2 Los Angeles photojournalist John Schreiber visited train tracks in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles and described "looted packages as far as the eye can see," including "Amazon packages, UPS boxes, unused Covid tests, fishing lures, epi pens," he said in a Thursday tweet.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
uticaphoenix.net

Images show sea of stolen packages and debris after thieves

Dozens of packages were stolen out of cargo containers in downtown Los Angeles, leaving the train track cluttered with shredded boxed, UPS packages and debris. In a video taken from CBSLA freelancer John Schreiber, the train tracks are covered under a sea of trash, epi pens, COVID-19 tests and more. The scene was not a one-time event, thieves have been raiding cargo containers in the area for months.
LOS ANGELES, CA

