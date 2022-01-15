Missing your Amazon package? It could have been stolen by thieves looting trains in LA

If you’re missing a package, its stop in Los Angeles may be why. Stunning images and footage of trainyards published by CBS LA on Thursday show debris as far as the eye can see, the refuse of massive package theft. Cargo trains stop in the downtown section of Union Pacific tracks to unload their wares, often remaining overnight, when thieves target them and strip any valuable merchandise from the hauls. Retailers like Amazon and REI lose packages there, according to CBS LA. Reporters even witnessed multiple robberies in process while filming. The thieves leave behind less lucrative items like unused COVID-19 tests, creating what could be mistaken for a landfill. Union Pacific said in a statement, “Union Pacific is very concerned about the increased cargo thefts in California. We have increased the number of Union Pacific special agents on patrol, and we have utilized and explored additional technologies to help us combat this criminal activity.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO