Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Shots fired in win

Burakovsky had an assist, three shots on net and two hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota. Burakovsky was part of the second-unit power play that kept pressure in the Minnesota end after the penalty had expired. He initiated the sequence that led to a goal by Alex Newhook, who deposited a feed from Samuel Girard late in the first period. It was the fifth straight game with at least one point for Burakovsky, who has two goals and five assists during that run.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO