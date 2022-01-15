Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Shots fired in win

DENVER — If a picture is worth a thousands words like that say, well, Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason is still waiting to see it with his own eyes. While the Wild can feel good about themselves after earning a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon at Ball Arena, they were clearly miffed about a particular play in the immediate aftermath of the game.
Mikko Rantanen scored the only goal in the shootout and had a goal and an assist in regulation, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in Denver on Monday.
Kadri scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes. One night after a 13-game point streak ended, Kadri began a new one in the second period. A poor Arizona pass in the their own end was intercepted by Andre Burakovsky, who directed a pass to Kadri for the center's 14th goal of the season. With 49 points over 32 games, Kadri is ahead of the pace needed to smash the career-high 61 points he set in 82 games in 2016 for the Maple Leafs.
Francouz stopped 25 of 27 shots in regulation and overtime after replacing Darcy Kuemper (head) midway through the second period and then turned aside all three shootout attempts in Monday's 4-3 win over the Wild. The victory in relief extended Francouz's personal win streak to four games, all of which...
Burakovsky had an assist, three shots on net and two hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota. Burakovsky was part of the second-unit power play that kept pressure in the Minnesota end after the penalty had expired. He initiated the sequence that led to a goal by Alex Newhook, who deposited a feed from Samuel Girard late in the first period. It was the fifth straight game with at least one point for Burakovsky, who has two goals and five assists during that run.
A wild afternoon game at Ball Arena ended with the Colorado Avalanche coming out on top, beating the Minnesota Wild 4-3 after a shootout. The game felt like a playoff battle, the two points were important, and as the season progresses, don’t be surprised to see these two have further contests like this one.
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare.
Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2.
Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
