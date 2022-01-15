ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Driver, passenger of semi-truck trapped in rollover crash on I-44 near Eureka

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUqf8_0dmdU4HK00

EUREKA, Mo. – Missouri roads were very slick after rain transitioned to snow and the temperatures hovered around the freezing point. The Eureka Fire Protection District reported a crash on westbound I-44 early Saturday morning.

The driver of a tractor-trailer lost control of the vehicle and rolled over around 6:30 a.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the overturned tractor-trailer at the bottom of Antire Hill.

Crews worked to extricate the driver and front-seat passenger. Both were transported to area hospitals by EMS, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The statuses of their conditions are unknown at this time.

Top story: Fenton argument ends in murder, suicide

Two lanes of the interstate are currently closed while crews clean up the area. The lanes are expected to reopen around 12:30 p.m., according to the highway patrol.

St. Louis County and Missouri Department of Transportation officials are on the scene.

The roads are very slippery and there have been several other crashes reported in the area . MoDOT had crews Saturday morning treating the roads, but they were unable to do much before the rain moved out of the area.

Staff turnover may delay clearing Missouri roads of snow and ice

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route.

An earlier version of the story reported an incorrect number of people trapped. This story has since been updated to reflect the correction information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

